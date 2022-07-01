ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julia Haart dating ‘young and attractive’ men amid messy divorce

By Mara Siegler
 2 days ago

Business mogul-turned-reality star Julia Haart — who is going through a messy, blockbuster divorce from her ex and former business partner Silvio Scaglia — is back on the dating scene.

A source tells Page Six that a horned-up Haart, 51, has been on a tear, scheduling a date in the morning and the evening every day.

We hear her type is “young and attractive.”

“She’s been going on a ton of dates with these younger guys, like 23 and 25 year olds,” says a source. “She meets them online and will get drinks with them.”

We’re told Haart — who left the Orthodox Jewish community before becoming an executive at lingerie giant La Perla —  is on exclusive dating site The League, Jewish app Lox Club and has been DMing people on Instagram.

Viewers of Haart’s popular Netflix show “My Unorthodox Life” will get a peek at her single life in the next season, says the source, who tells us cameras have been rolling during some of the dates.

A source told us back in February that , “The whole basis of season two was going to be seeing Julia separated from Silvio and dating in the city.”

A source tells us Haart has been meeting men on datings sites and by messaging on social media.
Her ex, Scaglia, has already moved on, dating socialite Marie Heinemann.

Haart and Scaglia were married in 2019. She was made CEO of his company Elite World the same year.

In February, she filed for divorce after she was blindsided with being fired from the company.

Since then, the former couple have been locked in a vicious divorce war.

Haart and ex Silvio Scaglia have been fighting over everything.
Scaglia has alleged that Haart stole millions from Elite World Group to buy designer clothes, take vacations and get a boob job . Haart has called the accusations “ludicrous .”

They have also been battling over a $132,000 company Bentley .

And just last month, lawyers for the exes duked it out in court in order for Haart to hold a political fundraiser at the couple’s former multimillion dollar marital home.

#Orthodox#Jewish#The League#Lox Club#Elite World
