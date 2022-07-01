ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molalla, OR

Things 2 Do: Fourth of July weekend

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual St. Paul Rodeo runs through Monday starting at 7:30 p.m. each night followed by fireworks. Organizers say the parade is at 10 a.m. on July 4, with an extra matinee rodeo that day. The carnival, vendors, and Tack Room Saloon are open each day of...

katu.com

hillsboroherald.com

Parade Route For Hillsboro 4th Of July Parade Is Here

Tomorrow is the big day! The Hillsboro Rotary 4th of July Parade returns tomorrow for the first time in 3 years. A big crowd is expected as people seem to be longing for things that reconnect to their lives before the pandemic. The annual parade has been going on for decades and tomorrow thousands are expected to turn out.
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Waterfront Blues Festival kicks off 35th year

The Waterfront Blues Festival is underway in downtown Portland, bringing thousands out for a weekend of music, food, fireworks, and more along the Willamette River. The Blues Fest is a Fourth of July holiday tradition in the Rose City. This year marks the event's 35th anniversary. More than 100 artists...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Pix Patisserie to close after 21 years in Portland

Pix Patisserie threw one heck of a party. I arrived in Portland too late for the earliest days of Pix — the Portland Farmers Market stand launched in 2001, the Division Street location two years later, with an assist from “business partners Visa, MasterCard and Discover,” as owner Cheryl Wakerhauser recalled in a recent email announcing her upcoming retirement from the restaurant industry.
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

3rd of July Fireworks, July 1

Coquille Tribe website – Join us on Sunday, July 3 for our annual Fireworks over the Bay! You won’t want to miss the Oregon Coast’s largest fireworks display. We’ll light up the skies over the Coos Bay shoreline starting at approximately 10 PM. Concessions available with fun for the whole family! Shuttle service is available to and from Pony Village Mall 7 PM- Midnight. Shuttle pick up/drop off location will be at the south end between the former Macy’s and Pony Village Cinema.
COOS BAY, OR
newschoolbeer.com

Ecliptic Brewing ‘Moon Room’ has Closed

After months of frequent closures and spotty business, Ecliptic Brewing’s second location the ‘Moon Room’ has closed for the forseeable future. Having opened in November 2021, the Moon Room functioned as both an inner southeast Portland outpost for Ecliptic’s northwest ales, lagers, and fruited sours, and as a production expansion that would focus on lagers and small batch canning.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Fourth of July fireworks shows happening in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Are you looking to find somewhere to watch fireworks this Fourth of July?. A few cities including Portland, Vancouver, and Cannon Beach have banned the use of fireworks. RELATED | Where can fireworks be sold, used in Western Oregon & SW Washington?. If you are looking...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

City of Detroit, Ore. goes ahead with fireworks show

DETROIT, Ore. — The community of Detroit hosted a fireworks show Saturday to celebrate the fourth of July weekend. The Santiam Canyon lake town was devastated by the 2020 wildfires. The mayor tells KATU News that they took extra precautions this year to ensure safety. Steps included the U.S....
DETROIT, OR
KXL

What Are The Rules On Fireworks?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fireworks are not allowed everywhere for the 4th of July. In fact, several cities have banned fireworks and others have implemented restrictions. All fireworks are banned in Portland, Vancouver, in parks, on beaches, federal land and public property in both states. Those who break the law in either city can be fined a minimum of $500.
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Neighbors still wary of proposed Beaverton In-N-Out location

Neighbors shared concerns about traffic at the proposed Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway site at a June 16 meeting.Washington County hosted a virtual meeting Thursday, June 16, once again reviewing plans for the proposed In-N-Out Burger location in Beaverton. Despite plans from In-N-Out that aim to avoid traffic problems at the site off Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway, neighbors are concerned the new high-volume restaurant will generate traffic that will overflow into a nearby residential area. The proposed development is an In-N-Out restaurant location with a 3,885-square-foot restaurant, including a drive-thru. In-N-Out is looking to build at 10565 S.W. Beaverton Hillsdale Highway, currently the site...
BEAVERTON, OR
Eater

14 Fantastic Specialty Markets in East Portland

Whether a recipe calls for a specific ingredient or a hankering for a particular snack hits, sometimes a trip to the regular grocery store just won’t cut it. In East Portland, these markets carry specialty ingredients, often also serving as cultural hubs for the communities they serve. This map will point you in the direction to everything from locally made vegan cheeses to imported snack mixes from India. For more spots to eat on this side of the Willamette, check out our East Portland map.
PORTLAND, OR

