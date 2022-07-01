Things 2 Do: Fourth of July weekend

Coquille Tribe website – Join us on Sunday, July 3 for our annual Fireworks over the Bay! You won’t want to miss the Oregon Coast’s largest fireworks display. We’ll light up the skies over the Coos Bay shoreline starting at approximately 10 PM. Concessions available with fun for the whole family! Shuttle service is available to and from Pony Village Mall 7 PM- Midnight. Shuttle pick up/drop off location will be at the south end between the former Macy’s and Pony Village Cinema.

COOS BAY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO