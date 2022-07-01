Things 2 Do: Fourth of July weekend

Neighbors shared concerns about traffic at the proposed Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway site at a June 16 meeting.Washington County hosted a virtual meeting Thursday, June 16, once again reviewing plans for the proposed In-N-Out Burger location in Beaverton. Despite plans from In-N-Out that aim to avoid traffic problems at the site off Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway, neighbors are concerned the new high-volume restaurant will generate traffic that will overflow into a nearby residential area. The proposed development is an In-N-Out restaurant location with a 3,885-square-foot restaurant, including a drive-thru. In-N-Out is looking to build at 10565 S.W. Beaverton Hillsdale Highway, currently the site...
