ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Texas State notebook: Bobcats agree to five-year extension for basketball's Johnson

By Keff Ciardello
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jviE4_0gSTuANu00

SAN MARCOS — What started as an interim hiring of an assistant after the tumultuous exit by former Texas State men's basketball coach Danny Kaspar has turned into unprecedented success for the Bobcats and a five-year contract extension for coach Terrance Johnson.

The terms of the contract have not been disclosed, but Johnson agreed to an extension that will keep him in San Marcos through the 2026-27 season.

Johnson has guided Texas State to a 39-15 record in his first two seasons, including a pair of Sun Belt regular-season championships. He has been the Sun Belt's coach of the year both times, and Texas State removed his interim tag after his first season.

"I am humbled and appreciate the opportunity to be a leader of men at this great institution," Johnson said in a statement. "Although we've had great success over the last two seasons, I still feel like there is more work to be done and we're building something special here. ... I'm excited to see what's in store for our program, university and community moving forward. It's a great day to be a Bobcat.”

Johnson was hired as an assistant coach at Texas State in 2015 and took over when Kaspar resigned in 2020.

Football: Former Baylor quarterback CJ Rogers recently pledged to Texas State, a third quarterback addition through the transfer portal this offseason for the Bobcats, along with Arkansas State's Layne Hatcher and Syracuse's Dillon Makriewicz.

After leading Argyle to the Class 4A state championship in 2020, Rogers didn't take a snap at Baylor last year and ended up redshirting. He announced June 8 that he was entering the portal and pledged to transfer to Texas State on June 17. He will have four years of eligibility left.

Rogers was the Bobcats' third pledge of June, along with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M offensive lineman Jackson Schultze and Coahoma Community College cornerback Javen Ware. Texas State announced 14 more signees June 16 to bring its 2022 recruiting class to 27 players; Rogers, Schultze, Ware and others are expected to be signed and announced in July.

Meanwhile, Bobcats defensive lineman Anthony Shipton announced last week that he had entered the transfer portal. He spent one season at Texas State but didn’t play after transferring from Illinois last summer.

Softball: Former Texas catcher and first baseman JJ Smith has transferred to Texas State after two seasons with the Longhorns. Smith was on the Big 12 All-Freshman team in 2021 after compiling a .319 batting average in 35 games, 21 starts. She batted .282 this season while appearing in 42 of 70 games. She played in 16 postseason games with Texas, which finished as World Series runner-up this year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Texas Adds Major 4-Star Commitment To 2023 Class

It's been a recruiting class to remember for the Texas Longhorns so far. On Sunday, UT locked in a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell, who chose the Longhorns over Georgia, Miami and Texas A&M. This news comes not too long after Texas landed blue chip quarterback Arch Manning,...
AUSTIN, TX
LonghornsCountry

Mammoth DL Sydir Mitchell Commits To Texas

Oradell (NJ) defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell is the latest prospect to give his pledge to the Texas Longhorns amid a historic wave of recruiting momentum. This momentum began when the Longhorns landed the nation’s top overall player, quarterback Arch Manning. The Longhorns proceeded to land nine more commitments before...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Bo Davis on track to building an elite defensive line in second Texas stint

Texas getting a Sunday commitment from 247Sports Composite four-star defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell (Oradell, N.J./Bergen Catholic) means a lot of good things for the Longhorns, perhaps most significantly a recruiting win in the trenches over the likes of Georgia, Miami and Texas A&M. When looking at what getting the 6-foot-5-inch, 335-pound Mitchell in the fold best represents, it provides Mitchell’s primary recruiter, defensive line coach Bo Davis, another body in his quest to build a championship defensive line, something he didn’t get to in his first stint on the Forty Acres.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Marcos, TX
San Marcos, TX
College Sports
San Marcos, TX
College Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
San Marcos, TX
Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Texas College Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
San Marcos, TX
Basketball
FanSided

Texas Football: 4 fastest Longhorns players in 2022

It’s that time of year for us to name the fastest Texas football players on the roster ahead of the upcoming college football season. Texas boasts one of the faster teams in the Big 12 this year thanks to having so many track stars playing on each side of the ball and signing a 2022 class with some insane flat-out speed in the mix.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Kaspar
KXAN

Area golf standouts take part in annual Firecracker Open

At Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin is one of the most storied amateur tournaments of the summer. This weekend was the 76th Firecracker Open and a number of area standouts took part. Former Westlake golfer Sadie Englemann has had quite the season on the college level. She won the...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas State#Bobcats#Sun Belt#Arkansas State#Syracuse
Nationwide Report

27-year-old Carl Anthony James killed after a fiery crash on I-35 in north Austin (Austin, TX)

27-year-old Carl Anthony James killed after a fiery crash on I-35 in north Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday, authorities identified 27-year-old Carl Anthony James as the man who lost his life following a fiery crash on June 24 in north Austin. The fatal two-vehicle collision happened a little before 3 a.m. in the 14600 block of N. Interstate 35 northbound m[...]
AUSTIN, TX
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Taylor, TX

If you can't decide whether you love cool winters or hot and humid summers, then Taylor, Texas, is the perfect place for you. Just 30 minutes northeast of Austin, this city experiences all four seasons with a comfortable climate. The downtown area is full of quaint little shops and restaurants,...
TAYLOR, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
College
Syracuse University
luxury-houses.net

This $17,900,000 Truly Exquisite Home in Austin offers The Utmost Security and Serenity

The Home in Austin is a one of a kind compound in the coveted community of Escala at Barton Creek with panoramic views of Hill Country and Fazio Canyons now available for sale. This home located at 7841 Escala Dr, Austin, Texas; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Alexandria Murphy (Phone: 239-404-0832) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man shot in downtown Austin, found in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in downtown Austin overnight and police are wondering why he was found in North Austin. Austin police got a call shortly before 2 a.m. on 6th Street near Sabine Street. Callers told police the victim was shot in the torso.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
430K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy