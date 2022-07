Williamsport, Pa. — Police said the man was throwing up while leaning on a fence with his pants around his ankles when they asked him what he was doing on the afternoon of April 4. Joshua Serrano, 33, of Williamsport allegedly looked up and said, “yes,” before he returned to throwing up. Serrano, who was charged in April for forgery and then again at the beginning of June for narcotics offenses, was instructed multiple times to pull his pants up. ...

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO