TSC, UTRGV buildings evacuated after bomb ‘hoax,’ police say

UPDATE: TSC released a statement saying the area has been cleared, and UTRGV stated that the area is “safe to re-enter.”

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Texas Southmost College (TSC) and UTRGV buildings have been evacuated after a bomb threat that police are now calling a “hoax.”

At 2:44 p.m. on Friday, dispatch received a call from a man stating there was a bomb at the Arts and Design building at TSC.

As the dispatcher was getting more information, the subject began changing the location of where he said the alleged bomb was. Police said it seemed to be a witness calling in at first, but the caller is now being viewed as a suspect.

Brownsville Police Department officers and bomb technicians are currently at the scene, but have not located a device.

Those in the Arts and Design building, as well as other buildings in the immediate area, have been evacuated.

UTRGV stated in a post that the MAIN building has been evacuated, and are asking for people to stay clear of the area.

Investigators are working to identify the suspect.

Brownsville police told ValleyCentral they conducted a full sweep of the area and did not find a device. They called the incident a “hoax.”

