Back in March, the owner/operator of Olney’s Chick-Fil-A restaurant announced that he will be relocating to Georgia to open a new Chick-Fil-A in Savannah. In his letter to the community he wrote that a new owner would be in place by July and that the Chick-Fil-A corporate offices would be running the restaurant from April until then, asking for grace during the transition period. Earlier in the week, the restaurant introduced its new owner/operator, Arlington Duncan while thanking the interim manager who took over for the last 3 months.

OLNEY, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO