When Will ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Premiere on Netflix?

How are we doing, team? Was that Stranger Things Season 4 finale all you hoped and dreamed it would be? Do you feel shattered in the wake of what went down? Or are you desperate for more? Will there be a Stranger Things Season 5 on Netflix ? And how long will you have to wait for it?

Stranger Things Season 4 was one of the most epic things to ever happen on Netflix. Over the course of ten supersized episodes, we watched as Eleven ( Millie Bobby Brown ) and her friends confronted the most dangerous villain yet: Vecna ( Jamie Campbell Bower ). As it happens, this new monster was inextricably tied to Eleven’s own tragic story and that of the Upside Down. We watched as Joyce (Winona Ryder) journeyed to Russia to save Hopper (David Harbour), the Hawkins-based group rallied around Max (Sadie Sink) and Eddie, and as the Byers boys and pals Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Argyle (Eduardo Franco) dodged bullets in California. Oh, and we all got to listen to a lot of Kate Bush.

Stranger Things Season 4 was indeed epic, but what happens next? Here’s everything we know so far about the future of Stranger Things on Netflix…

Photo: Netflix

Yes, there will be aSeason 5. Netflix has already renewed its hit series for a fifth and final season. That means that there are no plans for aSeason 6. It all ends with Season 5!Here’s the bad news. You’re probably going to have to wait a little bit for the final season ofThe good news? The gap between seasons probably won’t be as bad as the one between Seasons 3 and 4.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic delayed production on Stranger Things Season 4, it took between 15-19 months for Netflix to produce a new season of Stranger Things. That means we could see Stranger Things Season 5 in late 2023 or early 2024.

Will There Be a Stranger Things Spin-Off on Netflix?

More On: Stranger Things 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Episode 9 Recap: "The Piggyback" 'Stranger Things': Is There a Secret Connection Between Will Byers and Vecna? 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Episode 8 Recap: "Papa" 'Stranger Things' Fans Crashed Netflix After Season 4, Volume 2 Release

It certainly seems so! The Duffer brothers recently confirmed to Variety that there is a spin-off in the works, though they want to stay mum on what it would cover.

“There’s a version of it developing in parallel [to season 5], but they would never shoot it parallel,” said Ross Duffer. “I think actually we’re going to start delving into that soon as we’re winding down and finishing these visual effects, Matt and I are going to start getting into it.”

Matt Duffer added, “The reason we haven’t done anything is just because you don’t want to be doing it for the wrong reasons, and it was just like, ‘Is this something I would want to make regardless of it being related to Stranger Things or not?’ And definitely. Even if we took the Stranger Things title off of it, I’m so, so excited about it. But it is not… It’s going to be different than what anyone is expecting, including Netflix.”

Calling it now: It’s about a woman who creates the ice cream flavors served at Chips Ahoy. No one would see that coming…