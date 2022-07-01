ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Shining’ actor dead at 94: Joe Turkel also starred in ‘Blade Runner’

By Erin Keller
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Joe Turkel — well-known for his roles in films including “The Shining” and “Blade Runner” — died Monday in St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, California, his representative confirmed to The Post on Friday.

The prolific actor was 94 and had more than 140 acting credits to his name.

He teamed with director Stanley Kubrick for three memorable movies — “The Killing,” “Paths of Glory” and “The Shining” — and is often remembered for his role as Lloyd the bartender in the latter.

In 1982, he played eccentric replicant creator Eldon Tyrell in “Blade Runner.”

Born in Brooklyn in 1927, Turkel joined the Army when he was 17 and served in Europe during World War II. A year later, he moved to California to act, landing his first credit in 1949’s “City Across the River.”

Turkel is best known for playing the ghostly bartender named Lloyd — opposite Jack Nicholson — in Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining.”
Throughout his 40-year career, Turkel appeared in films such as “King Rat,” “The Sand Pebbles” and “The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre,” as well as director Bert I. Gordon’s films “Tormented,” “The Boy and the Pirates” and “Village of the Giants.” His final movie was “The Dark Side of the Moon” in 1990.

Turkel in 1959’s “The Purple Gang.”
He also appeared in episodes of several TV shows, including “The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp,” “Sky King,” “Tales from the Darkside,” “The Lone Ranger,” “S.W.A.T,” “Adam-12,” “Ironside,” “The Andy Griffith Show,” “Ben Casey,” “The Untouchables,” “Dragnet,” “Miami Vice” and “Bonanza.”

Joe Turkel retired from acting after lending his voice to the “Blade Runner” video game spinoff in 1997.

Turkel’s rep confirmed to The Post that he completed a memoir, titled “The Misery of Success,” before his death, and his family plans to publish it later this year.

The actor leaves behind two sons, Craig and Robert, two daughters-in-law and his brother, David Turkel.

