Binghamton, NY

Max Scherzer treated Mets minor league teammates to $7,000 dinner

By David Scott
New York Post
 2 days ago

For a minor league player, it’s always exciting when a major leaguer comes down for a rehab assignment. It’s even more exciting when that major leaguer is future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer.

After making his second and final start in Binghamton with the Rumble Ponies, Scherzer made sure the prospects had more than his pitching to remember as the Mets ace, 37, treated his teammates to a feast of filet mignon, lobster and more, according to Fox Sports .

Scherzer, who agreed to a three-year, $130 million deal with the Mets in 2021, is said to have shelled out a few thousand dollars for the multi-table locker room buffet, keeping up with the tradition of treating to a pre- or post-game spread.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qy9hs_0gSTtpAY00
Max Scherzer throws during a rehab start for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on June 21, 2022.
Gordon Donovan

Max Scherzer will take care of the postgame spread for the Rumble Ponies:

"They're eating well tonight" 😂 pic.twitter.com/LpkFG5wIeG

— SNY (@SNYtv) June 30, 2022

“They’re eating well tonight,” Scherzer said Wednesday of the feast, which was said to be “upward of $7,000,” per the report.

Dinner wasn’t the end of Scherzer’s generosity, however. The three-time Cy Young Award winner also bought AirPods for the entire squad, according to a Fox Sports source.

Scherzer is known for being a fierce competitor on the field, but he is also a great teammate and clubhouse guy. He notably was the MLBPA’s figurehead during the MLB lockout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hh6D9_0gSTtpAY00
Max Scherzer exits the game in the fourth inning on June 21, 2022
Gordon Donovan

Scherzer was initially added to the Mets’ injured list in May.

New York Post

New York City, NY
