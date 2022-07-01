ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BetMGM Bonus Code: Super Promo heats up Summer Sport

New York Post readers can get their hands on a $1,000 risk free bet with BetMGM. Use the promo code NPBONUS when signing up to BetMGM, and make your first sports bet risk-free.

BetMGM’s new customer offer gives new users a brilliant risk-free first sports bet up to $1,000. By using the BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS , you are able to take advantage of this fantastic offer, with some exciting NBA clashes on display.

This means that if your wager wins, you keep the winnings, but even if it loses, you will get your entire stack back as free bets. BetMGM’s sign-up offer is one of the most competitive out there, providing new customers with a great welcome to life with BetMGM.

Best Bets of the Weekend with BetMGM

If you’re struggling to think of what to use your $1,000 risk-free bet on this weekend, then look no further. Our sports betting expert takes you through some of his picks for this upcoming weekend of sport. Odds courtesy of BetMGM. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Heading into a wild weekend of sport looks tricky for those bettors out there, but given the massive variety on show, I’ve still managed to find a couple of good looks. Two for two last weekend, as Portland Timbers romped home 3-0 winners and Gamrot took Tsarukyan the distance on his way to an impressive win.

The class and calibre of Wimbledon is unrivalled as a sporting event, and as we dive deeper into the tournament, there’s more likelihood of an upset. As a Brit myself, it’s hard to back against our own, and Katie Boulter’s Wimbledon run has been nothing short of terrific. Harmony Tan is her opponent on Saturday, and took down Serena Williams in round one, before a straight sets win in round two.

Boulter will look to follow in fellow British tennis star Heather Watson’s footsteps in reaching the fourth round, but I’m going the other way here. Tan has power, precision and a great touch on the ball. At these odds, it’s hard to pass by on the French starlet.

Harmony Tan vs Katie Boulter: Harmony Tan to win @ +188 via BetMGM

Whilst motorsport for most means NASCAR, instead the Formula One world takes center stage this weekend. Silverstone is the venue for the British Grand Prix, and there’s plenty of storylines set to unfold.

Seven time World Champion Lewis Hamilton returned to the podium in Canada two weeks ago, and won the British Grand Prix in 2021. Whilst Mercedes problems have not yet been completely nullified, this is a track which Hamilton knows very well. Ongoing issues for Ferrari could present the Silver Arrows with an opportunity, and whilst it would be a super result to see Hamilton back on top, I’ll settle for a podium finish.

Formula One British Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton to finish in the top 3 @ +200


Fancy parlaying these picks? BetMGM will give you odds of +760, a nice wager to use with your first sports bet at BetMGM.

What is the BetMGM bonus code?
BetMGM Bonus Code NPBONUS BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Get a $1,000 risk-free first sports bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.
How to use your BetMGM bonus code
  1. Click above to use the BetMGM bonus code.
  2. Register your details and read the T&Cs.
  3. When asked for a bonus code, enter NPBONUS .
  4. Make your first deposit up to $1,000.
  5. If your first wager wins, the withdrawable money will appear in your balance.
  6. If your bet loses, your free bets will be in your account within 24 hours.
  7. Free bet funds must be used within seven days or they will expire.
Refer a Friend with BetMGM

21+.NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

One of the easiest ways to get yourself a load of free bets is through BetMGM’s very generous “refer a friend” scheme. BetMGM allows bettors to refer up to 20 friends, with both getting a $50 bonus. Your friend will need to make their first deposit and place their $50 bonus on any sport at odds of -200 or greater in order for you to claim your bonus.

