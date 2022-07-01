ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen on June 19

By Jatavia O'Neal
WTVM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police and family member ask for the public’s assistance in finding...

www.wtvm.com

WTVM

Juvenile reportedly shot by masked gunman after leaving LaGrange party

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A juvenile is recovering after he was reportedly shot by a masked gunman in LaGrange overnight. According to police, the incident happened in the area of West Point Street and Sirrine Street just minutes before midnight. During an investigation, authorities said the victim told them he...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Balloon release held for Columbus toddler found dead in hot car

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Last Sunday night, three-year-old Kendrick Engram, Jr. was found dead inside of a vehicle in the parking lot of Wendy’s on Wynnton Road in Columbus. Saturday, his family honored the three-year-old with a balloon release. Family and friends gathered in front of the restaurant’s parking...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Man shot in leg, drives self to hospital, LaGrange police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A man was shot in the leg in LaGrange Sunday afternoon and then drove himself to the hospital, according to police. Authorities say the incident stemmed from them receiving a 911 call around 3 p.m. in response to shots fired near Vernon Road and Jefferson Street. Troup County 911 later received a call from Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center saying that a male victim arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound, according to police.
LAGRANGE, GA
11Alive

Young boy shot leaving party in LaGrange, police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A young boy was shot late Saturday night in LaGrange when he told police he was confronted by a man wearing a mask as he was heading home from a party. LaGrange Police said they got a call just before midnight to West Point Street and Sirrine Street where they located the boy with a single gunshot wound. He was transported to West Georgia Medical Center for treatment. They said he is expected to survive.
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

13 arrested, various drugs seized in Columbus ‘hot spot’ detail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department’s Traffic, Patrol, and Special Operations divisions carried out a traffic enforcement and a “hot spot” detail on July 1. In a press release focused on the detail, Columbus Police said the following: “This detail was focused on enforcing traffic safety as well addressing Hot Spot locations in […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus Police Department conducts traffic enforcement and hot spot detail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On July 1, Columbus Police Department’s Traffic Division, Patrol Division and Special Operations Division joined to execute a Traffic Enforcement and Hot Spot detail. The detail focused on enforcing traffic safety and handling “hot spot” locations in Columbus with high violence and drug activity....
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

EXCLUSIVE: Daughter of man accused of concealing a death speaks out

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man charged with concealing the death of his missing wife is still in the Muscogee country jail tonight after facing a judge this morning. In an exclusive interview you’ll see only on News Leader 9, the daughter of the man accused, she says even though her father is charged with concealing the death, she says her father was in love with his wife and that the remains found will not prove to be murder.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Visitation, memorial services set for Lee County Coroner Bill Harris

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Final arrangements have been announced for Lee County Coroner William “Bill” Harris. A visitation will be held Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, located at 1500 Frederick Road in Opelika. It will be followed by a memorial service. Harris,...
LEE COUNTY, AL
Fox News

Georgia boy, 3, dead after grandma forgets about him in hot car; uncle makes gruesome drive-thru discovery

A 3-year-old boy in Georgia died after his grandmother forgot about him in a hot car for hours, local news reports said. Kendrick Engram Jr., 3, was found dead inside an SUV in a Wendy’s parking lot on Wynnton Road in Columbus, Georgia, on Sunday evening after the boy’s uncle borrowed what he thought was a passenger-less vehicle to make a drive-thru ice cream run. The boy’s grandmother had taken Engram Jr. and three other children to church earlier in the day, stopped to eat, and then arrived back at home around 5:30 p.m.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Starting with Showers this Independence Day Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunny skies with a few clouds in place to kick off your Saturday morning of the holiday weekend. Clouds will begin to build in the coming hours that help scattered showers move into the Chattahoochee Valley around lunchtime. This rain coverage will be sporadic but persist throughout this evening but will clear by 10 pm tonight. The temperature will reach the low 90s this evening and the humid conditions will be ever-present. Sunday and Monday will look similar to Saturday, but the rain coverage is expected not to be as high. Most of these showers will be clearing in the evening hours around sunset if you have firework plans for the Fourth of July Festivities, but keep the WTVM Weather app open if some nighttime showers move in. Looking ahead into the next week, the rain coverage of afternoon/evening pop-up showers will stay in the Valley for the foreseeable future. Temperatures next week will be consistently staying in the low 90s along with very muggy conditions that aren’t looking to dry out anytime soon.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Lee County Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspect

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a recent theft. According to officials, the victim reported that on June 16, 2022 someone broke into her vehicle in the 5000 Block of Summerville Road Phenix City. During the break, the victim’s […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Several showers and storms still around at times to kickoff holiday weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s a new month but we are starting off July the same we ended June - plenty warm, humid with a good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. We should see fewer storms by Independence Day. For Friday, we’ll have more clouds than sun along with a 60-70% coverage of showers and storms. The best chance of encountering a slow moving storm is from 2 to 10 PM ET. Highs mostly in the mid to upper 80s. The holiday weekend starts off unsettled but we are expecting more sun to mix in with the clouds. There is a 60% rain coverage expected Saturday from late morning through the afternoon especially. A chance of storms lingers into the early evening, but most storms should end by 9 PM ET and you shouldn’t see rain for more than an hour or two. About half of us may have to run inside again for a bit Sunday, particularly during the afternoon. Fewer storms are anticipated by Monday, which is Independence Day. However, with the heat and humidity, we still have a 30% rain coverage in the forecast. We are optimistic that most fireworks shows by Sunday and especially Monday night will go off without a hitch with most storms ending by sunset. As fewer storms are expected next week, it will be hotter with highs at least in the low 90s. High humidity will make it feel like the triple digits at times next week. Rain coverage may start to inch back up late next week. Have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend! You can always stay ahead of the weather by using the WTVM Weather app.
COLUMBUS, GA

