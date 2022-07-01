Despite Challenges July Holiday Air Travel Is Up – Almost To Pre-COVID Levels

(Des Moines, IA) — Despite persistent staff shortages and fewer flights, Triple-A-Iowa reports July holiday air travel is up – almost to pre-COVID levels.

Spokesperson Meredith Mitts says air travel volumes are expected to rise about 25 percent from last year. That’s the second-largest yearly increase in more than a decade. Thousands of delays and cancellations are testing the patience of those travelers.

Mitts says, “People are more comfortable traveling and able to feel comfortable taking airplanes.”