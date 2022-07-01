ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite Challenges July Holiday Air Travel Is Up – Almost To Pre-COVID Levels

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago

(Des Moines, IA) — Despite persistent staff shortages and fewer flights, Triple-A-Iowa reports July holiday air travel is up – almost to pre-COVID levels.

Spokesperson Meredith Mitts says air travel volumes are expected to rise about 25 percent from last year. That’s the second-largest yearly increase in more than a decade. Thousands of delays and cancellations are testing the patience of those travelers.

Mitts says, “People are more comfortable traveling and able to feel comfortable taking airplanes.”

NBC News

Severe thunderstorms disrupt air travel during the 4th of July weekend

As 4th of July celebrations take off, severe weather is pushing travel plans off course. 50 million travelers are at risk of thunderstorms along the east coast. Airlines already delaying and canceling thousands of flights today as the TSA reported a record-breaking 2.4 million passengers screened at security checkout points Friday, a level not seen since February 2020. 48 million Americans are estimated to hit the road this weekend despite high gas prices.July 2, 2022.
The Independent

American Airlines passenger drives 45 minutes to airport for ticket help after waiting on hold for four hours

An American Airlines passenger has revealed that he drove 45 minutes to the airport to receive help in person booking seats for his flight after waiting on hold for four hours with customer service to no avail.Brian Driver, a radio station manager, was in Denver, Colorado, for a business trip the week before Juneteenth and Father’s Day when he called American Airlines about changing his flight home.According to Driver, who spoke to The Wall Street Journal, he began trying to change his flight on Thursday, after he learned his business trip would be ending two day early.At first, Driver...
Daily Mail

600 flights are cancelled and 2,800 are delayed as July Fourth weekend 'Airmageddon' begins: Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg 'gives up' and tells passengers to claim compensation from airlines

Airlines have cancelled and delayed hundreds of flights in the U.S. sparking travel chaos during the busiest Fourth of July weekend since the pandemic, which has been dubbed 'Airmageddon.'. Around 48 million people are expected to travel this weekend with AAA estimating 3.5million would take to the air. But the...
Daily Mail

Computer glitch sees TWELVE THOUSAND scheduled American Airlines flights left without pilots between Sunday and the end of July, as summer travel hell continues

A glitch in American Airlines' staffing systems left 12,000 flights without pilots between July 3 and the end of the month - as fed-up travelers face mounting flight cancelations and delays across the globe. According to the Allied Pilots Association, over 12,000 flights were scheduled with nobody to fly them...
Daily Mail

More than 280 flights are cancelled and 2,751 are delayed as 'Airmageddon' continues into the busiest July Fourth weekend since the pandemic

Travel chaos continued on Sunday with more than 280 flights cancelled and 2,751 delayed by the afternoon during the busiest Independence Day weekend since the pandemic began. United Airlines has cancelled 53 flights and delayed 183 so far this morning. Delta has cancelled 39 flights and delayed 283, and American Airlines has cancelled 26 and delayed 391.
The Independent

Delays, cancelations and $10,000 oversold flight offers: Chaos as 4 July travel sets pandemic air travel records

Travelers headed off for the 4 July weekend experienced delays, overnight stays in airports and even $10,000 offers to give up seats on oversold flights, as the US braces for its busiest Independence Day holiday since before the pandemic.On Friday, nearly 8,000 flights were delayed in the US, with the worst breakdowns at New York City-area airports.Forty-five per cent of flights were delayed out of LaGuardia, while 44 per cent of flights were delayed at the John F Kennedy and Newark airpots, according to data from Flight Aware.Their analysis found that JetBlue and Allegiant Air were the worst carriers...
TheConversationCanada

Cancelled flights, disrupted vacations, frayed tempers: FAQs about the chaos in the airline industry

People around the world are anxious to travel again as pandemic restrictions are being lifted. But those planning to jump on a plane for a vacation have been frustrated by chaos in the airline industry. In both North America and Europe, thousands of flights have been cancelled and hundreds of thousands of passengers have had their trips disrupted. Here are answers to some key questions about the current problems with air travel. Why are so many flights being cancelled or delayed? The principal cause of the disruptions has been a shortage of qualified personnel at airports to handle the recent surge in...
Daily Mail

Protest on the runway: Southwest Airlines pilots line up in anger at poor staffing and long hours as airport chaos continues across the nation with 200 flight canceled today after 14,000 over the weekend

Nearly 1,300 Southwest Airline pilots gathered outside the Dallas Love Field airport on Tuesday to protest ongoing staff shortages as travel chaos continued on the first official day of summer - with more than 200 flights across the United States canceled. The Southwest Pilots Association called for better treatment of...
Fortune

$10,000 offers to get off a plane, CEO apologies and free pizza: Here’s how a massive labor shortage and pent-up demand helped create a chaotic summer for airlines

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Each holiday weekend this summer has ended in chaos for many travelers facing huge numbers of flight cancellations and delays. July Fourth weekend could likely be more of the same.
The Independent

More flight disruption warned as airlines’ deadline for cancellations looms

Sweeping flight cancellations that threaten to scupper holiday plans for thousands of passengers are set to be announced next week as strike action leaves a “question mark” over this year’s summer air travel schedule.The government is preparing to introduce new regulations to allow a one-off “amnesty” on airport slot procedures in a bid to present a more practicable flight schedule to prevent last-minute cancellations that have plagued the industry in recent weeks.The move will mean airlines will be able to cancel their flights without fear of penalties – but operators must submit their summer schedule by Friday, a spokesperson...
