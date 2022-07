Wesley Eugene May 82 of Columbia, formerly of Moline, IL passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at The Neighborhoods by Tiger Place in Columbia, Missouri . Wesley was born January 15, 1940 in Novinger, MO to Victor David and Blanche Viola (Roberts) May. Wesley was raised on the family farm north of Novinger. He attended the Novinger Public Schools graduating High School in 1958.

