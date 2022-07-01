Police search for missing at-risk teen in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing 18-year-old who is developmentally delayed.

Lizzy McPherson is 5’0″ and weighs 90 pounds. She has red hair, freckles and blue eyes.

McPherson was last seen Thursday evening near the corner of Bradshaw Road and Blue Lake Lane in Peyton.

If you have any information, contact EPSO at (719) 390-5555.

