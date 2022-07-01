ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque Accident Takes 3 Teenage Lives

By Bennett Blake
 2 days ago
(Dubuque, IA) — Three eastern Iowa teenagers have died in a rollover accident that happened early Friday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol reports that 18-year-old William Wodrich the Fourth of Dubuque was driving a Chevy Camaro at a high rate of speed when he lost control entered a ditch, and his vehicle rolled. The accident happened at about 1:20 a-m on the city’s northwest side. Wodrich was killed along with two passengers – Kennedy Elskamp and Chloe Lucas, both 17 and both from Dubuque.

Police say two of the three victims were wearing seatbelts.

