TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Earlier this week, KOLD News 13 told you about Sunshine Swim School suddenly closing its doors for good. Most parents paid close to $200 for swim lessons but never got them. They said they were left without refunds. KOLD News 13′s Allie Potter reached out to the owner Garrett Armstead, but has not been able to reach him.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 20 HOURS AGO