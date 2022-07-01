Field Of Dreams TV Series Benched

(Dyersville, IA) — Iowa-based filming of the “Field of Dreams” television series was supposed to start in the coming months, but the project has suffered a setback.

Variety reports the Peacock Network has dumped the show and Universal Television is trying to shop it to other media outlets. The series was to be a prequel to the 1989 movie that was shot, in part, in Dyersville.

Governor Kim Reynolds recently awarded six-million dollars to Universal for the show. It was supposed to be shot in Polk, Boone, Mahaska, and Clinton counties.