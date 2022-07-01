ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

MA man to plead guilty to COVID relief fraud

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Massachusetts man has agreed to plead guilty to fraudulently obtaining about $1.2 million in federal loans intended to help businesses struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. James Joseph Cohen, 59, of Wenham, between April 2020 and September 2021...

FALMOUTH, MA
