Missing Carpinteria man safe and located

UPDATE: Officials were able to safely locate Duane on Friday evening.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing at-risk adult man whose disappearance his family describes as out of character and unexplainable.

Duane Terrance Hanna, 80, is described as a white male, bald, 5'7'', and 195 pounds, said sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick. He was last seen wearing a baseball hat, blue shirt, beige shorts, and blue and white shoes.

He was last seen on the 2300 block of Bath Street in Santa Barbara around 2:30 p.m on Wednesday and does not have a phone, Zick said, adding that Hanna was supposed to drive from that location to his home in Carpinteria, but never made it.

Hanna drives a 1985 gold-colored Mercedes with the license plate 2RLK845.

The Sheriff's Office issued a silver alert for Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ventura, and Los Angeles to be on the lookout for him.

Anyone who sees Hanna or knows of his whereabouts is encouraged to call 805-683-2724.

There was no other information available at the time.

