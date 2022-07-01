Museum of Appalachia hosting 35th annual anvil shoot on July 4

In my dream, a sweetgrass breeze blows in through the open door. In the background, birdsong weaves in and out of earshot, as though passing through water. My fingers brush the red gingham tablecloth laden with homemade pickles and miscellaneous jams, a perfectly yellow summer sun glinting through the glass. I hold up a hand to shield my eyes, and through the gaps in my fingers, I can just make out my mistake. It’s not the sun at all; it’s Linda Skeens’ prizewinning canned corn, beautiful and terrible as the dawn, and all fair entrants cower before its greatness.

WISE COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO