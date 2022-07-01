Museum of Appalachia hosting 35th annual anvil shoot on July 4

The Fourth of July weekend is in full swing in several locations across the Tri-Cities. There are several events for you to get out with your friends and family to celebrate. The two-day festival includes vendors, food, music, a USO show and a kids area. The event started Saturday morning...
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport held its first “Red, White and Boom” celebration Saturday night. “The City said let’s take it to a new level,” Director of Special Events for Kingsport Emily Thompson said. Thompson said this year’s celebration marks the largest Independence Day fireworks display to-date. First, the night kicked off with some music […]
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Erwin hosted its 6th annual Welcome Home Veterans Parade Saturday. Confetti and bubbles filled the air as onlookers eagerly caught candy and other thrown goodies. The town gathered once again to honor those who have served our country. Master Sergeant Billy Joe Bradley Jr served the Grand Marshall […]
Kathy Hensley takes her dog to town.John Dabbs/Photographer. The crowds are back at Jonesborough Days, in Tennessee’s historic oldest town. The town was home to new crowds and continued excitement as the annual festival continued. The town is a family friendly atmosphere where even four-legged family members are welcome.
GREENEVILLE — The seventh annual Sundown on Depot car show returned to historic downtown Greeneville on May 21 in conjunction with the Greeneville Iris Festival. The show was impressive with more than 600 vehicles — street rods, muscle cars, trucks, low-riders and custom bikes — lining Main Street from the City Garage Car Museum at W McKee Street to Walters State Niswonger Campus at Spencer Street.
BRISTOL, Va. — The furniture once utilized at the former Bristol, Virginia mall will soon find new life. Hard Rock International has donated various items from the former mall building that is set to transform into the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol site, officials said in a Friday press release. Items such as flower pots, former kiosks and more have been donated to the Habitat for Humanity’s Re-Store in Kingsport.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With the 35th annual Pepsi Independence Celebration and Fireworks just two days away, preparations are already underway for Sunday’s event. Sean Mahoney, team leader of Pyro Shows based out of East Tennessee, said his crew has put in quite a lot of work already. “For a big show like this, […]
KINGSPORT — Thousands of people gathered on East Center Street and Fort Henry Drive Saturday morning for the annual Independence Day Parade. People cheered as floats, bands and flags marched on the streets of Kingsport. The Mack Riddle Independence Day Parade was organized by the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce...
In my dream, a sweetgrass breeze blows in through the open door. In the background, birdsong weaves in and out of earshot, as though passing through water. My fingers brush the red gingham tablecloth laden with homemade pickles and miscellaneous jams, a perfectly yellow summer sun glinting through the glass. I hold up a hand to shield my eyes, and through the gaps in my fingers, I can just make out my mistake. It’s not the sun at all; it’s Linda Skeens’ prizewinning canned corn, beautiful and terrible as the dawn, and all fair entrants cower before its greatness.
Bristol Casino prepping for openingJohn Dabbs/photographer. With a last minute scramble taking place at the former Parks Belk facility at the old Bristol Mall site. The vendors and suppliers were making deliveries as crews worked on signage Friday. The casino, being the first in Virginia and the region, is expected to make a big economic splash in the area.
Education: Associate Degree from Mountain Empire Community College, Bachelor of Business Administration from King College, Master of Business Administration from King University and a Graduate Certificate in Local Government Management from Virginia Tech. Title: County Administrator. Company: Scott County, Virginia. What do you do? Direct and supervise the day-to-day operations...
(WJHL) — From Red, White and Blue to a reptile boogaloo, the Tri-Cities are in for an exciting weekend. News Channel 11 has compiled a list of everything to visit the next two days. Elizabethton July 4th CelebrationWhen: Saturday, July 2 beginning at 3:45 p.m.Where: Covered Bridge ParkMore: Activities include a bike ride, pup pageant, […]
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Officials are asking the community for their input regarding a pump track that is proposed to be put in Hampton. SORBA Tri-Cities has contracted with American Ramp Company & Velosolutions for an asphalt pump track concept design. The pump track will be located in the proposed bike skills park at the Hampton Watershed Trails system located near 2nd Avenue in Hampton.
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — It's a yearly event that's truly a sweet treat - Jonesborough Days hosted a Moon Pie eating contest on Saturday. The festivities took place outside the Washington County, Tennessee Courthouse. There were competitions for kids, teens and adults. Their mission was to see who could...
It’s hard to read about Junior Spurrier’s exploits during World War II without imagining the movie that could be made from them. Picture an old-school, two-fisted action yarn in the mode of “The Dirty Dozen” or “Where Eagles Dare,” a literal barn-burner advertised by a poster replete with muzzle flashes, gritted teeth, flying shell casings and other signatures of battlefield mayhem.
As the Independence Day weekend approaches, Mark Vance, Park Committee Chairman, says the Sullivan County park is underutilized during most of the season. Vance says the park is planning its seventh Independence Day celebration this weekend, complete with music performances, food trucks, craft vendors, and fireworks over the water for a grand finale. Proceeds from the event go toward expenses and the park's operating fund.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For traffic and safety reasons, Johnson City officials announced several road closures due to firework displays Sunday night. Several areas are closed to traffic: Guaranda Drive Longview Drive North Gilmar Park Lacy Street Sells Street Mullins Street Belmeade Drive Baron Drive Liberty Bell and Guaranda Drive will be closed to […]
WISE — Wise County’s 2022-23 budget is now in force. With all but Supervisor Fred Luntsford Jr. present in person or electronically, the Board of Supervisors approved both the $81.6 million school budget and $60.99 million county budget Friday, just in time for the first day of the new fiscal year.
