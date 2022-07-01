ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Insulin should not be a luxury: INSULIN Act would support those who manage type 1 diabetes

By Cynthia Rice, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07uUMS_0gSTrWfH00
Tweet

Imagine you need to take a drug multiple times a day, where going even a day or two without it will make you sick. Going without it longer will be life-threatening.

Now, imagine that this drug costs you as much as $1,000 each month.

Unfortunately, this is the day-to-day reality for more than 7 million insulin-dependent Americans, including the nearly 1.6 million impacted by type 1 diabetes—thus far, an incurable autoimmune disease.

When insulin is too expensive, people ration it—as many as one out of every four people, according to published data. The results of rationing insulin go beyond a few sick days: the lifelong impact for an individual can include devastating and costly long-term complications such as kidney failure, heart attack, stroke, blindness and amputation.

Private-sector efforts such as Civica’s recent announcement to develop and distribute low-cost insulin and insulin pens by 2024 are an important step in the right direction, but there’s still more to be done.

The INSULIN Act, a bipartisan proposal by U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine), will take several important steps to make insulin more affordable for the diabetes community.

First, the bill takes steps to correct the broken insulin market, in which people with diabetes can pay up to $300 a vial for insulin but payers, such as insurance companies, get discounts of 70 percent or more.

The INSULIN Act puts in place incentives for reform, with the goal for everyone—whether they have insurance or not—to have access to the same, lower prices.

In addition, the bill includes a $35 co-pay cap for people on Medicare Part D or with commercial insurance. A recently released Kaiser Family Foundation analysis showed that this cap would lower insulin costs for nearly 20 percent of those covered by commercial insurance.

Finally, many people struggle to pay for insulin when their insurance year resets, as they must shoulder the full cost burden of their insulin until they meet a deductible. This proposal fixes the problem by ensuring that insulin is fully covered regardless of whether a deductible has been met.

JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes research, and advocacy organization, strongly supports the INSULIN Act proposal and calls upon the U.S. Senate to pass it in the coming weeks so that people with diabetes receive the relief they desperately need.

Every day, the type 1 diabetes community does its part by constantly managing this difficult and devastating disease 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year. They should not have to consider how they’ll pay for their insulin or be forced to choose between paying for life-saving medicine or other basic necessities such as food or rent.

Insulin affordability is about more than politics and business deals; this is about valuing American lives, all lives—whatever their health, financial, or employment status.

The federal government, pharmaceutical industry, health, and non-profit organizations must all do more to support those who manage this chronic, life-threatening disease every day and solve this dire problem. Enactment of the INSULIN Act would be a significant turning point and a step in the right direction.

Cynthia Rice is Chief Mission Strategy Officer at JDRF, a leading nonprofit organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research.

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

What to know about arthritis and osteoporosis

Arthritis is a condition that causes inflammation within a person’s joints. Contrastingly, osteoporosis is when a person has low bone mineral density. People sometimes confuse osteoporosis with osteoarthritis, which is a type of arthritis. Arthritis can have many causes. When an. causes joint inflammation, healthcare professionals define the condition...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Jeanne Shaheen
Medical News Today

What to know about injections for multiple sclerosis

Treatment options for multiple sclerosis (MS) include injections, infusions, and oral medications. While these medications cannot cure MS, they can help manage the symptoms, prevent disease flares, and improve a person’s quality of life. MS is a disease of the central nervous system (CNS), which includes the brain and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

Can You Survive Diabetic Ketoacidosis? DKA

Diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) is a serious but potentially preventable and treatable complication of diabetes. The mortality rate for DKA is about 2%. Mortality rates in older individuals are higher, at about 10%-20%, due to existing comorbidities. Because it typically takes hours for DKA to become life-threatening, you can survive the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

How do dry eyes relate to diabetes?

Diabetes is a condition that can result in many complications, including dry eye. While dry eye may seem like an inconvenience, without treatment, it can lead to permanent eye damage and vision loss. Dry eye is when a person does not produce enough quality tears to lubricate and nourish the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Erectile dysfunction drugs could help in the treatment of esophageal cancer

A group of drugs commonly used to treat erectile dysfunction may be able to boost the effect of chemotherapy in esophageal cancer, according to new research. This research, published today (Tuesday) in Cell Reports Medicine, found that the drugs, known as PDE5 inhibitors can reverse chemotherapy resistance by targeting cells called cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) residing in the area surrounding the tumor.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Type 1 Diabetes#Medicare Part D#Insulin#Americans
verywellhealth.com

Understanding the Connection Between Diabetes and Psoriatic Arthritis

Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a painful, chronic condition that causes inflammation of the joints and entheses (where the tendons and ligaments attach to bone). PsA is an autoimmune disease that usually occurs in people who already have psoriasis but can sometimes affect people who don't. If you have PsA, you're...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

What Eye Problems Are Associated With Crohn's Disease?

Eye problems due to Crohn's disease are common and dangerous. Crohn's disease is an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and chiefly affects the small intestine. People with Crohn's disease have digestive problems, abdominal pain, diarrhea, weight loss, and other symptoms. Though considered an intestinal disease, as many as half of these people have associated disease in other organs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
diabetesdaily.com

Kidney Stones and Diabetes

Kidney stones, according to some patients, can rival the pain of childbirth. And for those individuals who have both given birth and had a kidney stone, some will tell you that the kidney stone was worse. So, what causes kidney stones and how might having diabetes, specifically type 2 diabetes,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Tests to Diagnose Type 1 Diabetes

Type 1 diabetes is often diagnosed suddenly and quickly, based on certain signs and symptoms. Sometimes, though, diagnosing type 1 diabetes isn’t that clear cut. In this case, your provider might order other tests. Learn more about diagnosing type 1 diabetes and what the various tests mean. Classic symptoms...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Off-the-shelf glucose monitors prove accurate for dialysis patients

In what is believed to be the first study of its kind, new UVA Health research reveals that a factory-calibrated continuous glucose monitor (CGM) may be sufficiently accurate for use by people on dialysis, a group often plagued by dangerous swings in blood-sugar levels. The findings suggest that factory-calibrated blood...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Cancer drug shows potential as treatment for muscular dystrophy

Researchers at the University of British Columbia's School of Biomedical Engineering have discovered that an existing cancer drug could have potential as a treatment for muscular dystrophy. The researchers found that the drug—known as a colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R) inhibitor—helped slow the progress of Duchenne muscular dystrophy in mice...
CANCER
The Hill

The Hill

621K+
Followers
74K+
Post
469M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy