Boston, MA

AP source: Celtics get Pacers’ Brogdon, bolster backcourt

By MICHAEL MAROT
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Brad Stevens thought the Boston Celtics needed another playmaker and more depth to win their first NBA title since 2007-08.

He may have found both with one big move Friday.

Boston’s president of basketball operations acquired combo guard Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers for five players, all backup forwards, and a 2023 first-round pick, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot officially be announced until next week.

Stevens, who grew up in Indianapolis and coached Butler not far from the Pacers home court, accomplished two key goals by getting Brogdon.

“I think the way that teams work together and operate together are fragile,” Stevens said after the Celtics lost to Golden State in the NBA Finals in six games. “And I think your identity as a team, when you find one that’s successful — which we did this year on the defensive end of the floor and when we were at our best sharing the ball offensively — those things are fragile. So just to add (players) doesn’t mean that you’re not taking something away from the group.”

Brogdon appears to be a perfect fit in a backcourt that already features NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, who played a key role in Boston’s postseason run.

And now they’ve added a leader who averaged 19.1 points, 5.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds last season.

Brogdon’s biggest problem has been staying healthy. Injuries limited him to just 36 games in 2021-22 and the 29-year-old hasn’t played more than 56 games since he joining Indiana in 2019.

Stevens didn’t give up any of his key pieces, either. The Pacers get veteran Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith and Nic Stauskas — former first-round picks — Juwan Morgan and Malik Fitts. In addition to ading Theis’ physical presence, the Pacers also now have $31 million in salary cap room and will have three first-round picks next summer if the Cleveland Cavaliers make the playoffs.

The deal came as no surprise in Indiana.

After acquiring Brogdon in a trade with Milwaukee, the Pacers thought he could be a franchise building block only to have those injuries creep in. Instead, his fate was essentially sealed when Indiana acquired point guard Tyrese Haliburton from Sacramento at the midseason trade deadline.

It quickly become clear Indiana intended to rebuild around Haliburton, making Brogdon expendable.

Many thought he would be dealt on draft night, but when the Pacers didn’t get the expected value, they waited.

“We’re always going to be aggressive, but there’s always certain price points,” general manager Chad Buchanan said after the draft. “Sometimes you have to walk away from deals if it’s not right for your team.”

So the Pacers drafted wing Bennedict Mathurin with the sixth overall pick and took point guard Andrew Nembhard and Kendall Brown in the second round.

They may not be finished, either. Two-time NBA blocks champion Myles Turner has long been rumored to be on the trading block and with so much salary cap room, the Pacers could continue to make a splash either in free agency or the trade market.

Larry Brown Sports

Pacers ruthlessly trolled over Malcolm Brogdon trade

The Indiana Pacers traded Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics on Friday, and the deal looks significantly one-sided on paper. Twitter wasted no time letting the Pacers hear about it. The Celtics managed to land Brogdon by trading a 2023 first-round pick, Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a splash trade on Friday as they acquired Rudy Gobert in a monster deal. It’s a franchise-altering move, as the frontcourt is shaping up to be the best in the league. Fan-favorite Patrick Beverley was involved in the trade as well and is now heading to play for the Utah Jazz. […] The post Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Brown taking notable Warriors figure with him to Kings

Mike Brown is not the only Golden State Warriors figure who is on his merry way to Sacramento. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Saturday that Warriors player development coach Leandro Barbosa is leaving the team to become an assistant for the Sacramento Kings. He will serve on the staff of the ex-Warriors assistant Brown, who is the new head coach of the Kings.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FanSided

Warriors fill backcourt void with former NBA champion

The Golden State Warriors are bringing in a former NBA champion to fill the void left by Gary Payton II and Otto Porter. The Golden State Warriors won their fourth NBA title in eight years after defeating the Boston Celtics in six games. With that, those that wer on the team that were impending free agents were bound to cash in on contracts with new teams. That is exactly what happened after Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. left for the Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors, respectively.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA Analysis Network

This Nets-Suns Trade Lands Kevin Durant In Phoenix

Some events in the NBA go mostly unnoticed. Only diehard fans and beat writers lose sleep over whether a player will accept the MLE. Other events are seismic. People who don’t even watch the sport will catch wind of them. They have the potential to change everything we thought we knew about the league.
ClutchPoints

Ex-Lakers big man Lamar Odom drops shocking Kobe Bryant truth bomb

Not a day goes by when the basketball world doesn’t think about Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. It’s now been over two years since his tragic passing and even his ex-teammates still have him on their minds each and every day. Just ask Lamar Odom. The ex-big man revealed to TMZ Sports that he […] The post Ex-Lakers big man Lamar Odom drops shocking Kobe Bryant truth bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors land ex-NCAA Tournament hero

The Golden State Warriors are adding another champion to their roster after winning a championship themselves. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Warriors have agreed to a two-year, $9.3 million contract with free agent guard Donte DiVincenzo. The deal comes with a player option in the second year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
