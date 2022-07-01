ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

SCOTUS throws out Mobile 'pill mill' doctors' case, sends down to Court of Appeals

By Karris Harmon
WPMI
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The U.S. Supreme Court threw out the conviction of Mobile Doctors John Patrick Couch and Xiulu Ruan. The doctors were accused of over prescribing controlled substances like opioid pain killers. Back in 2017, Dr. Couch and Dr. Ruan were sentenced to 240 and 250 months respectively in...

mynbc15.com

