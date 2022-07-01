ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s What to Watch on TV During 4th of July Weekend

By Rania Aniftos
The Fourth of July is just around the corner, which means it’s time for fireworks, barbecues, beer and a whole lot of red, white and blue over the upcoming long weekend.

If you’ve got no plans, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the fun. Macy’s annual fireworks show is heading back to New York City’s East River, and as usual, the event will be broadcast on TV, featuring performances from 5 Seconds of Summer, Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce, Pitbull and more.

Additionally Mickey Guyton will be hosting A Capitol Fourth , which will feature performances by Cynthia Erivo, Jake Owen, Darren Criss, Yolanda Adams, Andy Grammer, Gloria Gaynor, Rachel Platten and more.

Meanwhile, CNN’s The Fourth in America special will include star-studded performances from AJR, Ava Max, Alessia Cara, Avril Lavigne, the B-52’s,  Def Leppard, the Doobie Brothers, Gloria Estefan, Jason Derulo, Jimmie Allen, Journey, The Lumineers, Machine Gun Kelly, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Pitbull, Santana, Third Eye Blind, T-Pain, Willie Nelson and more.

We’ve compiled everything that will put you in the patriotic mood on television this weekend. See below for all Independence Day-themed programming, in chronological order in Eastern Standard Time. Be sure to check your local listings for your time zone.

Sunday (July 3)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier — 7:30 p.m. ET on FX.
America: The Story of Us marathon — starting at 9 a.m. ET on History.

Monday (July 4)

The Fourth in America — 7 p.m. ET on CNN.
The 46th Annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks — 8 p.m. ET on NBC (also live streaming on Peacock )
A Capitol Fourth — 8 p.m. ET on PBS.
The Food That Built America — starting at 4 a.m. ET on History.

American Songwriter

Kelly Clarkson Covers Janet Jackson, Alanis Morissette and Silk Sonic in Latest ‘Kellyokes’

Kelly Clarkson has covered hundreds of songs for her popular “Kellyoke” segment during her beloved daytime television talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. And this past week, Clarkson uncovered a rendition of the song “Escapade” by Janet Jackson. Offering her brilliant voice to the pop hit, Clarkson and her band, Y’all, took the 1990 track to a riveting level. Check it out below.
MUSIC
Billboard

Lindsay Lohan Marries Financier Bader Shammas: ‘I Am the Luckiest Woman in the World’

Click here to read the full article. Actress and singer Lindsay Lohan is celebrating her 36th birthday on Saturday (July 2) as a married woman. The Freaky Friday star said she was the “luckiest woman in the world” in an Instagram post Friday that pictured her with financier Bader Shammas, who had been her fiance. “You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” Lohan wrote in the post. “I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday.” The couple had announced their...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

11 Chart Feats From the First Half of 2022: ‘Encanto,’ Kate Bush, BTS & More

Click here to read the full article. It’s, of course, always a good time to celebrate chart achievements. But with today being July 1, it’s especially fitting to spotlight feats from the first six months of this year. Here’s a look at 11 honors tallied on Billboard‘s charts over the first half of 2022 (with many more surely ahead with new music set for the year’s second half from Beyoncé, Lizzo and other stars). Encanto Cast Mirabel’s powers, and those of the rest of the Family Madrigal and more, helped spark Encanto‘s breakout hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” to a five-week Billboard...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Phoebe Bridgers Covers The Carpenters’ ‘Goodbye to Love’ for ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’

Click here to read the full article. Minions: The Rise of Gru hit theaters on Friday (July 1), released along with its star-studded soundtrack which includes a new cover of The Carpenters‘ “Goodbye to Love” by Phoebe Bridgers. “I must live my life alone / And though it’s not the easy way / I guess I’ve always known / I’d say goodbye to love,” she sings in her take on the 1972 track. Released originally on The Carpenters’ album, A Song for You, “Goodbye to Love” peaked at No. 7 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated August 26, 1972....
MUSIC
