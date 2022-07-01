Here’s What to Watch on TV During 4th of July Weekend

Click here to read the full article.

The Fourth of July is just around the corner, which means it’s time for fireworks, barbecues, beer and a whole lot of red, white and blue over the upcoming long weekend.

If you’ve got no plans, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the fun. Macy’s annual fireworks show is heading back to New York City’s East River, and as usual, the event will be broadcast on TV, featuring performances from 5 Seconds of Summer, Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce, Pitbull and more.

Additionally Mickey Guyton will be hosting A Capitol Fourth , which will feature performances by Cynthia Erivo, Jake Owen, Darren Criss, Yolanda Adams, Andy Grammer, Gloria Gaynor, Rachel Platten and more.

Meanwhile, CNN’s The Fourth in America special will include star-studded performances from AJR, Ava Max, Alessia Cara, Avril Lavigne, the B-52’s, Def Leppard, the Doobie Brothers, Gloria Estefan, Jason Derulo, Jimmie Allen, Journey, The Lumineers, Machine Gun Kelly, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Pitbull, Santana, Third Eye Blind, T-Pain, Willie Nelson and more.

We’ve compiled everything that will put you in the patriotic mood on television this weekend. See below for all Independence Day-themed programming, in chronological order in Eastern Standard Time. Be sure to check your local listings for your time zone.

Sunday (July 3)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier — 7:30 p.m. ET on FX.

America: The Story of Us marathon — starting at 9 a.m. ET on History.

Monday (July 4)

The Fourth in America — 7 p.m. ET on CNN.

The 46th Annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks — 8 p.m. ET on NBC (also live streaming on Peacock )

A Capitol Fourth — 8 p.m. ET on PBS.

The Food That Built America — starting at 4 a.m. ET on History.