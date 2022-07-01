ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Police: Long Island swimmer’s injury a possible shark bite

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WANTAGH, N.Y. (AP) — A man injured while swimming Thursday in the ocean at Long Island’s Jones Beach may have been bitten by a shark, Nassau County police said.

Medics identified a laceration on the man’s right foot as a possible shark bite, police said.

The man, 37, was injured around 1 p.m. Thursday. He was treated at Jones Beach before being taken to a hospital. Police did not have Information on his condition.

On Friday, officials detailed plans for increased shark patrols along Long Island’s Atlantic coast to prevent any “Jaws”-like attacks during the July 4 holiday weekend.

