WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 100 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 71 with mostly clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 100 with partly cloudy skies. A tropical disturbance is expected to move into Texas by Friday. This disturbance will likely give us rain chances, here in Texoma, both Saturday & Sunday. We’ll have a 20% chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday. However, rain chances on Sunday appear to be better than on Saturday.

