ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

AP Week in Pictures: Global | June 25-July 1, 2022

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

From grieving widow Alessandra Sampaio being comforted during the funeral of her husband, British journalist Dom Phillips, at the Parque da Colina cemetery in Niteroi, Brazil, to Chawanwat Juntaphadawon of Thailand competing during the men’s diving 3-meter springboard preliminary at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin arrests Olympic 'traitor': Moment Russian ice hockey star Ivan Fedotov is forcibly enlisted in the army and dragged off to fight in Ukraine after signing $1m deal with US NHL team the Philadelphia Flyers

A Russian ice hockey star who signed a million-dollar contract with an American team was rounded up by Russian plain-clothes policemen and taken to an army enlistment office yesterday before he's expected to be sent to fight in Ukraine. Olympian Ivan Fedotov, 25, was reportedly rushed into Putin's army after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Ricky Martin faces restraining order in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A judge has issued a restraining order against Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin, police said Saturday. The order was signed Friday, and authorities visited an upscale neighborhood in the north coastal town of Dorado where the singer lives to try to serve the order, police spokesman Axel Valencia told The Associated Press.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
CBS Sports

USWNT vs. Haiti live stream: How to watch Concacaf W Championship online, TV info, date, start time, team news

The United States women's national team will face Haiti in the opening match of the Concacaf W Championship on Fourth of July. The tournament serves as World Cup, Olympic and Gold Cup qualifying all rolled into one competition, with action getting underway on Monday in Monterrey, Mexico. The top-ranked Americans are back-to-back reigning champions in Concacaf and have eight titles to their name. Another first-place finish would secure qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and the 2024 Gold Cup.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visual Journalism#Diving#Gallery#Blog#British#Ap
NBC Sports

China wins every gold medal at world diving championships

China swept the gold medals at the world diving championships for the second time, going 13 for 13 in Budapest over the last eight days. Chinese divers earned two medals in every individual event that’s on the Olympic program and won all six synchronized events, plus a team event.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

4th crew member rescued after ship sinks south of Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — A fourth crew member has been rescued Monday after a storm sunk an engineering vessel two days earlier, according to Chinese authorities. The crew member was rescued by a navy ship Monday morning and is in stable condition, according to a statement by Guangdong maritime authorities. Rescue work is still ongoing.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Hungary
Country
Thailand
Country
Brazil
CNBC

Asia-Pacific markets are mixed as investors search for direction

SINGAPORE — Australian stocks rose more than 1% while Hong Kong and South Korean markets were lower on Monday ahead of Australia and Malaysia central bank decisions this week. The S&P/ASX 200 advanced 1.11% to end the session at 6,612.6, with banking and retail stocks in the green. Japan...
STOCKS
Boston Globe

US men’s soccer reaches 1st Olympics since 2008 with U-20 win

CONCACAF's four quarterfinal winners also qualified for the 24-nation field at next year's Under-20 World Cup. The United States qualified for its first Olympic men’s soccer tournament since 2008 when the Americans beat Honduras 3-0 at San Pedro Sula on Friday night in the semifinals of the Under-20 championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean.
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Canadian government: Tycoon in China due to stand trial

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese-born Canadian tycoon is being put on trial in China, Canada’s government said Monday, five years after he vanished from Hong Kong during an anti-corruption crackdown. Xiao Jianhua was due to stand trial Monday, a government statement said. It said Canadian diplomats were “monitoring...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Top Asian News 6:14 a.m. GMT

3 feet of rain sets up 4th round of flood misery for Sydney. SYDNEY (AP) — More than 30,000 residents of Sydney and its surrounds have been told to evacuate or prepare to abandon their homes Monday as Australia’s largest city faces its fourth and possibly worst round of flooding in 18 months. Torrential rain since Friday caused dams to overflow and waterways to break their banks, bringing another flood emergency for the city of 5 million people. “The latest information we have is that there’s a very good chance that the flooding will be worse than any of the other three floods that those areas had in the last 18 months,” Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt told Australian Broadcasting Corp.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Weekend Sports in Brief

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson agreed Saturday to a five-year, $193 million extension with the New Orleans Pelicans that has the potential to be worth as much as $231 million, two people familiar with the situation said. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

AP Top News at 3:40 a.m. EDT

Denmark: Gunman acted alone, likely not terror-related. COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police believe a shopping mall shooting that left three people dead and four others seriously wounded was not terror-related. They said Monday that the gunman acted alone and appears to have selected his victims at random. Copenhagen chief police inspector Søren Thomassen said the victims — a 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, both Danes, and a 47-year-old Russian man — were killed when the gunman opened fire on Sunday afternoon in the Field’s shopping mall, one of Scandinavia’s biggest. Four other people — two Danish and two Swedish citizens — were treated for gunshot wounds and were in critical but stable condition, Thomassen said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

967K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy