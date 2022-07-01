Emergency crews respond to accident involving police vehicle in Peachtree City
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Multiple emergency crews are responding to a crash in Fayette County involving a police vehicle.
The accident happened Friday afternoon on Highway 74 at Dogwood Trail.
A Channel 2 Action News crew at the scene saw a Town of Tyrone police vehicle with heavy damage on one side and a crashed motorcycle in the middle of the intersection.
Peachtree City Fire Rescue said drivers should expect delays of up to two hours on Highway 74 northbound.
It’s unclear whether any officers have been hurt.
