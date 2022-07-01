ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotts Valley, CA

Scotts Valley Times: July 2022

By See Below
tpgonlinedaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer Cooler • 6,400 Workers Gone: What to Do? • Grand Jury: Do More to Reduce Wildfire Risk • Bill On Doctors’ Conduct Advances, By...

tpgonlinedaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcountytoday.net

4th of July Weekend Events in Contra Costa County

Here is a list of July 4 weekend events around Contra Costa County along with many local events. Meanwhile, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) and law enforcement agencies have warned residents about the extreme dangers of fireworks use in current critically high fire danger conditions and reminded of the county ordinance enacted last year, along with numerous city ordinances, that strengthen enforcement abilities, in a presentation in Concord today.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

Grand Jury: Do More to Reduce Wildfire Risk

Editor’s note: This is an edited and abridged version of the Santa Cruz County Grand Jury report. The full report is at www.co.santa-cruz.ca.us/Departments/GrandJury/2021-2022GrandJuryReportsandResponses.aspx. •••. The August 2020 CZU Lightning Complex Fire was the most destructive fire to ravage Santa Cruz County in more than a century. It was...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fireworks spark overnight brush fire in Antioch

EAST CONTRA COSTA COUNTY -- Authorities in the East Bay said illegal fireworks sparked an overnight grass fire in Antioch.The fire ripped through dry grass in East Contra Costa County shortly before midnight. Fire crews from the recently consolidated Contra Costa County and East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to the brush fire along James Dolan Road in Antioch.Firefighters said the fire sparked by illegal fireworks burned about two-and-a-half acres in windy conditions before crews were able to contain it.Firefighters remained on the scene into the early morning hours Sunday to ensure there were no hot spots.This past...
ANTIOCH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scotts Valley, CA
Aptos, CA
Government
Scotts Valley, CA
Government
City
Aptos, CA
Local
California Government
NBC Bay Area

At Least 4 Fires Started by Fireworks in East Bay: Officials

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District officials said Sunday they extinguished at least four fires started Saturday night by fireworks, which are illegal in Contra Costa. According to district fire marshal Chris Bachman, one occurred near the parking lot of Highlands Elementary school in Pittsburg. The other three occurred in Antioch, the largest of which grew to two acres. No injuries were reported.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

Rare vortex of economic troubles descends on Bay Area residents, businesses

From her vantage point at the cashier’s stand in a grocery store in Mountain View, Maria Soria sees firsthand the damage wrought by a rare vortex of economic troubles descending on Bay Area residents and businesses, from skyrocketing inflation to rising rents. As a retail worker living in one of the costliest regions of the world, she faces problems herself.
tpgonlinedaily.com

Kirby School

During the pandemic, the Georgiana Bruce Kirby Preparatory School, founded in 1994, adapted to meet student needs. “COVID provided Kirby School with the opportunity to be creative in how to provide college prep education, feeling less like ‘recovery’ and more like adaptation,” says Communications Director Paige Berardo, “To adapt, we invested in professional development, supporting our teachers, and in technology for access to our program. We increased academic and mental health services to help students succeed in a more autonomous learning environment and changed the frequency of social connections (advisory groups, school meetings) to help overcome the effects of isolation.”
EDUCATION
KSBW.com

Missing Watsonville teen found, returned home

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Update: The missing teen has been found and back home. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. The Watsonville Police Department is...
WATSONVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Beer Festival#Independence Day#Salon#Scotts Valley Times
globalcirculate.com

Longtime Bay Area Chinese restaurant approved for demolition

A 64-year-old San Mateo Chinese restaurant‘s days appear to be numbered. This week, the San Mateo City Council approved a new six-story mixed-use residential building that will require a whole San Mateo city block to be demolished, including Wing Fat Chinese Restaurant, reported the San Mateo Daily Journal. The...
SFGate

'Shame for the Bay Area': Locals mourn losing Great America

The clock is ticking down at the South Bay's beloved amusement park, and residents throughout Silicon Valley have been reflecting on the loss. Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, which owns California's Great America in Santa Clara, announced Monday that it is selling the 46-year-old property for $310 million to San-Francisco based Prologis, a national real estate firm. The park will remain open for up to 11 years before closing permanently, company officials said.
SANTA CLARA, CA
globalcirculate.com

Popular Bay Area restaurants and bars that closed in June

Throughout the month of June, several Bay Area business owners announced the permanent closure of their cherished restaurants and bars after decades in service. Among the shuttered businesses was Buffalo Bill’s Brewery in Hayward, which closed its doors after nearly four decades. Owner and master brewer Geoff Harries first shared the news of Buffalo Bill’s Brewery’s closure on Instagram and later told SFGATE that his decision to close was based on a lengthy closure during the pandemic. The historic bar will be remembered for putting pumpkin ale on the map back in 1986 when its former owner, Bill Owens, revamped the polarizing brew and turned it into a seasonal classic.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
KTVU FOX 2

Contra Costa County education board member calls for Fourth of July boycott

CONTRA COSTA, Calif. - AnaMarie Avila Farias, a member of the Contra County Board of Education, called for a Fourth of July boycott in a Facebook post Friday. "I am choosing to continue my annual protest of not celebrating the 4th of July because I believe in this country’s right to freedom of speech," her post read. "I also believe that a majority of this country supports a woman’s right to choose how to protect their body and their family." The Facebook post comes after the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

July 1 brings big changes to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – With the new fiscal year upon us, and near the half-way point of 2022, big changes are coming to the Bay Area effective today, and KRON4 has all that you need to know. If you drive, you’ll be paying more for gasoline as the state’s gas tax rises an additional three […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy