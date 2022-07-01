Scotts Valley Times: July 2022

During the pandemic, the Georgiana Bruce Kirby Preparatory School, founded in 1994, adapted to meet student needs. “COVID provided Kirby School with the opportunity to be creative in how to provide college prep education, feeling less like ‘recovery’ and more like adaptation,” says Communications Director Paige Berardo, “To adapt, we invested in professional development, supporting our teachers, and in technology for access to our program. We increased academic and mental health services to help students succeed in a more autonomous learning environment and changed the frequency of social connections (advisory groups, school meetings) to help overcome the effects of isolation.”
