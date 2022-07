SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Firefighters contained a blaze that grew to 28 acres near Sutter's Landing in Sacramento. The Sacramento Fire Department said the fire crews responded to 28th Street to combat the fire. Captain Keith Wade said the fire started south of the river and spotted over to the north side of it. He said the fire grew rapidly on the northside, but the southside of the fire was handled with no issue.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO