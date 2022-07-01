ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon County, MI

Muskegon County completes acquisition of Baker College

By FOX 17
Fox17
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon County announced it has finalized its purchase of Baker College on Friday. The move will allow the county to shift most of its departments from South Campus to Baker College’s...

www.fox17online.com

Comments / 0

mibiz.com

People in the News: July 5, 2022

Here is the MiBiz People in the news report for July 5, 2022. Susan Jandernoa has been named chairperson of Grand Valley State University’s Board of Trustees. Jandernoa has served as a trustee since 2019 and recently as vice chairperson. Jandernoa, a former longtime elementary school teacher, now dedicates most of her time to community service, serving on the boards of Make-A-Wish Foundation of Michigan, First Steps of Kent County, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Foundation, Broadway Grand Rapids, ArtPrize and the Michigan Health Endowment Fund. Elizabeth Emmitt, an adviser for Spectrum Health who previously served as deputy chief of staff for Gov. Rick Snyder, was named vice chairperson to the GVSU board.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Whitmer Announces Projects to Create Jobs, Grow Life Sciences in Michigan

Recently, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) in announcing Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) approval of projects, including a business expansion by a global life sciences provider in Muskegon, community revitalization projects in Detroit, Battle Creek, and Sault Ste. Marie, and support that boosts Michigan’s agribusiness industry. The projects approved today represent a total capital investment of nearly $500 million.
MICHIGAN STATE
MedPage Today

Michigan Urogynecologist Charged for Practicing With Suspended License

A Grand Rapids physician who specializes in urogynecology is facing a felony charge after practicing with a suspended license, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office. Husam Abed, MD, 52, of Sterling Heights, has been charged with one count of unauthorized practice of a health profession, a 4-year felony, Attorney...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

MSP, Consumers Energy help Muskegon Heights 'Light Up the City'

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Some Muskegon Heights residents are safer thanks to help from Consumers Energy and Michigan State Police (MSP). MSP says they took part in Wednesday night’s Light Up the City walk by distributing energy-efficient light bulbs. The light bulbs are meant to improve residents’ safety...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
Fox17

Calvin University welcomes newest president

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin University’s newest president has completed his first week as the university’s 11th president!. Dr. Wiebe Boer and his family were welcomed by hundreds of people shortly after their arrival in Grands Rapids this week, the university says. We’re told Boer is a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

First responders rescue two on White Lake

WHITEHALL, Mich. — First responders rescued two people stranded in the water on White Lake Friday afternoon. The Whitehall Fire Chief tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the rescue involved a group tubing on White Lake aboard a pontoon boat. One person fell out of the tube and couldn't...
WHITEHALL, MI
Lima News

Lake Michigan car ferries make fun Midwest getaways

A spin around Lake Michigan easily exceeds 1,000 miles and 18 hours of road time when following shoreline instead of interstate. That’s no vacation for the driver, or travelers low on leisure time. Another option: Shorten the loop by using two car ferries to cross the Great Lake, which...
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Fox Motors provides customers with free gas

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The forth annual Fox Fuels My Fourth will be on Friday, July 1st. Fox Motors will be providing costumers with $50 in gas per customer for the holiday weekend. The Fox Motors team will be out in the community giving back to their customers. There is a limited supply and they plan on spending over $14,000 on gas for this event. They started this tradition as a part of Fox CARES as a way to give back to their customers, community and employees.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Grand Haven roads to close during July 4 celebrations

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A handful of streets will be closed to traffic in Grand Haven for Independence Day. The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (GHDPS) says the following streets will be closed from 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4 until about 2 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5:
GRAND HAVEN, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

5 Michigan destinations that will take you back in time

Sometimes taking a minute to get out of "dodge" is just what is needed, but it can be an extra relief when your trip offers a bit more. Here are five places to visit with historical value and offer up a bit of nostalgia. Ida Red's Cottage. est. 1986. This...
MICHIGAN STATE

