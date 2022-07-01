Muskegon County completes acquisition of Baker College

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The forth annual Fox Fuels My Fourth will be on Friday, July 1st. Fox Motors will be providing costumers with $50 in gas per customer for the holiday weekend. The Fox Motors team will be out in the community giving back to their customers. There is a limited supply and they plan on spending over $14,000 on gas for this event. They started this tradition as a part of Fox CARES as a way to give back to their customers, community and employees.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO