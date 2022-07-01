Even Though It’s A Boat You Still Need To Stay Sober

(Des Moines, IA) — State, federal and local law enforcement agencies are combining efforts this holiday weekend to focus on people driving their boats while they are intoxicated.

Iowa D-N-R boating law administrator Susan Stocker says it’s part of national Operation Dry Water to highlight the hazards of boating under the influence. Stocker says officers will also be looking for other violations – like boaters not wearing life jackets.

She says a life jacket is just as important as wearing a seatbelt in a car.