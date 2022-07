Retired judge guided Foundation through two capital campaigns. Susie Crawford is certainly going out on top. Crawford is stepping down as chair of the Garrett College Foundation Board of Directors after providing leadership in the Foundation’s two most successful capital campaigns in history. After raising more than $2.3 million for the Offutt STEM Center in 2017-19, the Foundation moved almost immediately into a campaign for the Performing Arts Center at Garrett College that will close later this summer and has raised nearly $2.5 million.

GARRETT COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO