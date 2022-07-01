ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

New multi-generational playscape unveiled at Armbrook Village

By Sy Becker
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – During a deeply emotional ceremony in Westfield today, a dedication and unveiling of Western Massachusetts’ first Multi-Generational playscape for the elderly and for those with disabilities. 22News found out how a member of the Armbrook Village assisted living community made this all possible.

Dr. Jack Baker, in honor of his late wife, Lynne, a victim of the Covid Pandemic, honored her memory by raising a quarter of a million dollars to build their multi-generational playscape at Armbrook Village assisted living in Westfield. Dr. Baker, a resident at Armbrook Village told 22News of his pride in helping make this project a reality.

Dr. Jack Baker said, “It will be here forever, and we seniors, I’m in that park. We need as much outdoor exercise as we can get, and it’s both for seniors. It’s not like monkey bars or anything like the kids have.”

The entire Armbrook village community attended this meaningful day, honoring the memory of Lynne Baker in whose name the playscape was built and put on display for the first time.

Beth Cardillo, the executive director of Armbrook assisted living and memory care told 22News, “We’ve never been opposed to trying something new, and the connected life program is absolutely brand new. The first one in the country, and seeing the culmination of all this has been incredible to watch.”

Here at Armbrook Village, there’s a most unique recreation area, a playscape for the elderly alongside a playground for children, made possible by a widower honoring the memory of his late wife.

Springfield, MA
