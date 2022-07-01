ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Alleged global crypto scheme defrauds investors of millions

By Elise C. Gregg
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OLmfB_0gSTmbjj00

A South Florida federal grand jury has indicted three men in connection with a global cryptocurrency scheme that took in around $100 million from investors.

Emerson Pires, 33, Flavio Goncalves, 33, and Joshua David Nicholas, 28, were charged on Thursday with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud. Pires and Goncalves were also charged with conspiracy to commit international money laundering.

Pires and Goncalves founded a crypto investment platform called EmpiresX in late 2020, fraudulently promoting it and deceiving investors about a trading “bot” that would guarantee returns, according to the indictment.

Nicholas, a South Floridian and the company’s head trader, helped with promotion, while Pires and Goncalves, both from Brazil, laundered investments through a foreign cryptocurrency exchange and paid earlier investors with money from later ones in a Ponzi-style scheme, the indictment says.

According to a complaint from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, by November 2021 Empires Consulting stopped honoring withdrawal requests and since then most investors haven’t gotten their requested withdrawals.

Homeland Security agents and the FBI are investigating the case.

“The technology has changed, but the crime remains the same,” said George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Miami office in a statement. “Unscrupulous fraudsters are nothing new to the investment world. What’s changing is they are now pushing their criminal activity into the cryptocurrency realm.“

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Elon Musk Hit With $258 Billion USD Lawsuit for Allegedly Defrauding Investors With Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme

Elon Musk, SpaceX and Tesla Inc. are facing a $258 billion USD lawsuit for allegedly defrauding investors in a Dogecoin “pyramid scheme.”. According to Fortune, a man named Keith Johnson filed the suit in Manhattan, New York on behalf of several others who lost money investing in Dogecoin since April 2019. He claims that he was “defrauded out of money by defendants’ Dogecoin Crypto Pyramid Scheme” and that Musk “falsely and deceptively claim that Dogecoin is a legitimate investment when it has no value at all.”
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Distractify

Woman Claims Landlord Attempted to Increase Rent Before Her Lease Expired in Viral TikTok

Home purchasing and property values hit an all-time high in 2022, making the dream of owning a house or a bit of land for oneself all the more difficult for many Americans. As a result, renting/leasing has also become an extremely difficult prospect for people as they are unable to find affordable places to live, with landlords raising the rent as much as they can even for long-term tenants to capitalize on the current state of the housing market.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Minnesota

Walter "Disney" Davis pleads guilty to attempting to send drug-soaked papers to inmates

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Walter "Disney" Davis, of St. Paul, has pleaded guilty to a number of drug and firearm related charges.U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger says that Davis was charged with attempted distribution of a drug analogue, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and illegally possessing firearms as a felon.Court documents alleged he was sending drug-soaked papers to state prisons, papers that would produce hallucinogenic effects when consumed. The substance was MDMB-4en-PINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid.The charges indicate Davis -- whose nickname is listed as "Disney" -- attempted to mail six letters to inmates at Stillwater, Oak Park Heights, Faribault, and Rush City prisons.Search warrants turned up more than 400 grams of fentanyl, $3,000 in cash, digital scales, a spray bottle containing MDMB-4en-PINACA, a package of Strathmore cotton paper, and multiple loaded revolvers.Three days into his trial, Davis pleaded guilty to all counts. A sentencing is yet to be scheduled.Luger says the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, along with the Minnesota Department of Corrections, assisted in the investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Ponzi#Investors#Fbi#Fraud#Web3#Empiresx#South Floridian#Empires Consulting#Homeland Security
Benzinga

Woman Gets $5.2M Settlement In Lawsuit Over Contracting STD In Partner's Vehicle; Elon Musk Calls This 'Crazy'

In a bizarre case, a Missouri woman sued private auto insurance company GEICO for compensation for the HPV infection she contracted from her partner's car. The car was insured with GEICO. The Jackson County Circuit Court ordered a $5.2 million settlement amount by the insurance company to the woman, reports say. This was later upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Crypto
Country
Brazil
CBS DFW

Multiple women arrested at southern border for smuggling fentanyl in body cavities

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently stopped multiple women smuggling fentanyl in their body cavities across the Mexico-Texas border.On June 6, officers working at the Ysleta border arrested a 34-year-old woman after she admitted to carrying narcotics on her body and voluntarily removed two bundles filled with blue fentanyl pills from her rectal cavity.Five days later, officers working the pedestrian lanes at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted a 34-year-old U.S. citizen trying to smuggle 0.14 pounds of fentanyl. She was referred for a secondary inspection where a canine alerted to the presence of drugs....
EL PASO, TX
freightwaves.com

Mississippi trucking company, owner charged with misusing PPP funds

A Mississippi trucking company and its owner have been hit with charges they misused funds paid out through the Paycheck Protection Program. Bailey’s Trucking LLC and its owner, Xavier Bailey, of Tallahatchie County, were charged last week with misuse of $143,738 in PPP funds after misrepresenting the size of the company’s payroll in the application.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Customs officials find methamphetamines worth $60,000 hidden in child booster seats in California

Customs authorities in California have seized methamphetamines worth $60,000 (£49,000) hidden in child booster seats at a checkpoint.Earlier this week, officers at the Newton Azrak Border Patrol Station in Murrieta stopped a vehicle on an interstate near the checkpoint. There were two adults and four children inside the vehicle.Upon dispatch of a K-9 team, narcotics were detected inside the children’s three booster seats.“In those booster seats, several packages were found containing a white crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine,” US Customs and Border Protection officers said in a statement.The inspection revealed that the driver, who is a US citizen, was in possession of 26.9 pounds of meth, which has a street value of $60,000 (£49,000).The vehicle was immediately sealed by the Border Patrol, and the driver and the drugs were turned over to the Inland Crackdown Allied Taskforce.The children and their mother were released.“Our agents continue to work around the clock to protect our communities,” Aaron M Heitke, chief patrol agent at the San Diego sector, said. “Drug smugglers will use any means necessary to get their poison onto our streets. Nothing is sacred to them, not even family.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Father, son found guilty in Oakland convenience store food stamp fraud scheme

OAKLAND – The owner of a convenience store in East Oakland, along with his father, were found guilty on multiple counts for committing fraud involving the government's Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, federal prosecutors said. According to U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds' office, a jury found 32-year-old Ali Mugalli Hassan and...
OAKLAND, CA
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
10K+
Followers
926
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy