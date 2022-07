Tell us a little about yourself. Sweetwater County is my home. I was born and raised in Green River, as were my parents, children and grandchildren. I am currently employment with the State of Wyoming within the Judicial Offices. This position has given me an extensive and clear understanding of the internal structure and duties of the Clerk of District Court’s office as outlined in the Wyoming Statues. I am confident in my qualifications and have extensive training, knowledge and experience with personnel management, record keeping, budgets, legal documents as well as State and County policies and procedures.

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO