Saint Joseph County, IN

St. Joseph County 4-H Fair begins

WNDU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are about 35 rides here this year, and there's...

www.wndu.com

WNDU

Sunday Morning Spotlight: St. Joseph County 4H Fair

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The president of the St. Joseph County 4H Fair board joined Jack Springgate on the Sunday Morning Spotlight. Kristen Sikorski-Conklin chatted about how the first two days of the fair have gone so far. We were there all day on Friday taking in the flavors and...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
wtvbam.com

Numerous items taken from St. Joseph County residence

WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Numerous items were stolen from a St. Joseph County residence in the past few days. The Michigan State Police says it happened in the 20,000 block of Fawn River Road sometime between 9am on June 24 and at around 11am on July 2. Troopers say unknown suspects appeared to use a crowbar to force entry into a side door of an unoccupied residence. Several articles of lawn maintenance equipment, a power washer, and a John Deere 4X2 Gator were taken. A 55” television, two laptop computers and a desktop computer were also stolen from the residence. There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
WNDU

County fairs in Michiana

(WNDU) - It’s fair season here in Michiana!. Here’s the list of county fairs in our area for Summer 2022 that are taking place or coming up soon:
MICHIANA, MI
MLive

St. Joseph police searching for missing 68-year-old Niles man

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI - Emergency responders are searching for a missing 68-year-old man last seen with family and friends Saturday night. Niles man Michael Grant was visiting family and friends at Pier 33 on Saturday, July 3, when he left to use the restroom at 11:30 p.m. and never returned, police said.
NILES, MI
WNDU

2nd Chance: Queen

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County. If you want to adopt Queen or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726, or you can visit their website at https://humanesocietystjc.org/.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Public Admonition of former St. Joseph County Referee

ST. JOSEPH – The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has issued a Public Admonition of former St. Joseph Probate Court Referee Barbara Johnston. Johnston cooperated with the investigation, acknowledges she violated the Code of Judicial Conduct, and voluntarily retired from the bench on May 31, 2022. The Commission admonishes...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
clayconews.com

Indiana State Police Trooper of the Year for 2021 Named

LOWELL, IN - Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter has announced the recipient of the 2021 Indiana State Police Trooper of the Year. This honor is bestowed upon a deserving Trooper that exemplifies the department’s lofty standards and expectations as related to the overall mission. Leadership, productivity, service to the community both on and off duty, and assigned responsibilities are just a few areas taken into consideration when nominated.
WNDU

Michigan State police investigating stolen travel trailers

MARSHALL, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan state police are investigating a report of multiple new travel trailers being stolen from storage yards around White Pigeon, MI. Police say thirteen trailers were taken from three storage yards located in the 69000 block of Sevison road, the 69000 block of US 131, and the 68000 block of Bellows road.
WHITE PIGEON, MI
city-countyobserver.com

Indiana DCS Receives Federal Approval For Prevention Funding

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Child Services received approval from the Administration for Children and Families of its Title IV-E Prevention Program Five-Year plan, which allows the state to use federal funding for the first time to deliver prevention services to families with the goal of keeping children safely with their families and out of foster care.
INDIANA STATE
Great Lakes Now

DNR monitoring crappie kill at Loon Lake in NE Indiana

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (AP) — State Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologists have collected fish and water samples at a northeastern Indiana lake as the result of a fish kill involving thousands of crappies, the agency said June 23. The fish kill began last week at Loon Lake in...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Constitutional carry law among may new laws going into effect today in Indiana

Ind. (WNDU) - More than 170 new laws passed in Indiana this year, and most went into effect July 1st. These laws included, a new tax on vape products, a bill banning transgender athletes from girls school sports, new limits on The Bail Project, the easing of nursing license qualifications to combat the nursing shortage, and many, many others.
wevv.com

Indiana reports first human West Nile virus case of 2022

Indiana has confirmed a human case of West Nile virus. It's the first human case to be confirmed in the state this year. Health officials say the patient is a Lake County resident. State health leaders are now urging Hoosiers to protect themselves from mosquito bites that cause the potentially...
INDIANA STATE
MyWabashValley.com

Boat sinks in Lake Sullivan

SULLIVAN CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Indiana DNR has confirmed a boat sunk in Lake Sullivan on Saturday night. According to preliminary information, people on the boat had pulled off to watch fireworks when they noticed the boat began to take on a large amount of water. Nearby boats went to...
SULLIVAN, IN

