St. Joseph County 4-H Fair begins

WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Numerous items were stolen from a St. Joseph County residence in the past few days. The Michigan State Police says it happened in the 20,000 block of Fawn River Road sometime between 9am on June 24 and at around 11am on July 2. Troopers say unknown suspects appeared to use a crowbar to force entry into a side door of an unoccupied residence. Several articles of lawn maintenance equipment, a power washer, and a John Deere 4X2 Gator were taken. A 55” television, two laptop computers and a desktop computer were also stolen from the residence. There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500.

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO