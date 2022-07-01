ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

DC gun owners sue the District over concealed carry policy for public transit

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Four D.C. men have filed a lawsuit against the District challenging a ban on carrying concealed firearms on public transit. The lawsuit claims that the ban violates the men's Second Amendment rights. Right now, the District restricts people with concealed carry permits from carrying...

