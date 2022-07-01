ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Proclamation honoring William Penn signed

By James Wesser
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dTi0a_0gSTm30O00

(WHTM) — State lawmakers gathered in the Rotunda of the State Capitol on Friday to sign the proclamation honoring William Penn.

The proclamation showcases his quotes and vision for the state. William Penn predicted Pennsylvania would be the seed of the nation, and lawmakers want people to remember him when leading the state.

“I would encourage each and every one of us to read the Pennsylvania constitution. And for the people in the executive branch, legislative branch, and judicial branch, I would encourage you to follow the constitution, State Representative Frank Ryan (R-Lebanon County) said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

King Charles II gave William Penn the charter for Pennyslvania’s land in 1681.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Pennsylvania budget: Lawmakers enter fiscal year without deal in place

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Work on a new Pennsylvania state budget will plow through the July 4 holiday weekend as the state government started the fiscal year Friday with diminished spending authority and details of a new spending plan still largely a secret. Top lawmakers have publicly professed confidence in the past couple days that […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pa. lawmakers pass new limits on fireworks as July Fourth nears

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State lawmakers gave their final approval to new restrictions on fireworks Friday but the rules will not be in place as July Fourth weekend fireworks light up Pennsylvania skies. The House voted 163-37 to send the legislation to the desk of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, whose spokeswoman said he plans to review it. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Congressman calls for PennDOT Secretary to resign over toll bridge plans

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — U.S. Rep Glenn “GT” Thompson is calling on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary of transportation, Yassmin Gramian, to resign from the position after what he called a “haphazard plan” to toll nine bridges and spending more than $14 million in taxpayer funding in the process. The Major Bridge Public-Private […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania State Rep. Dowling charged with DUI, won’t seek re-election

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Representative Matthew Dowling (R-Fayette/Somerset) says he will remove his name from the November ballot and retire after being charged with Driving Under the Influence. According to court records, Dowling was charged with two counts of DUI and multiple traffic violations connected to the June 4 crash in Fayette County. Charges were […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WTAJ

State house passes new education funding bill

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – House Bill 2619 will allow funds for higher education to be granted on a performance-based metric. According to the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Jesse Topper (According to the bill’s sponsor), Rep. Jesse Topper works to ensure that state-related universities are returning the fullest of investments from state taxpayer dollars. “This bill supports […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

NY overhauls handgun rules in effort to preserve some limits

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers approved a sweeping overhaul Friday of the state’s handgun licensing rules, seeking to preserve some limits on firearms after the Supreme Court ruled that most people have a right to carry a handgun for personal protection. The measure, signed by Gov....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTAJ

Bills limiting LGBTQ instruction, trans athletes pass PA Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s GOP-controlled Senate approved legislation Wednesday that Republicans say will restrict sexually explicit content and classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools, mirroring partisan fights playing out in statehouses around the country. The bills passed nearly along party lines, and Democrats warned that Gov. Tom Wolf will […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Wolf Administration urges Pennsylvanians to prepare for hurricane season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fifty years after Hurricane Agnes, Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner, Michael Humphreys, and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director, Randy Padfield, urged property owners to prepare for the hurricane season. The damaging effects of hurricanes can present themselves and be most commonly seen throughout the summer and fall months. Pennsylvanians are urged to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Penn
Person
Charles Ii
WTAJ

Pennsylvania woman gored by Yellowstone park bison

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — For the second time in three days, a visitor to Yellowstone National Park was gored by a bison, park officials said Thursday. A 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison Wednesday as they were returning to their vehicle at a Yellowstone Lake trailhead. […]
WTAJ

Pa. court blocks Wolf’s bridge tolling plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A state court on Thursday permanently blocked Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to toll as many as nine major bridges on interstates in Pennsylvania, siding with three Pittsburgh-area municipalities that argued that his administration had violated procedures in getting to the advanced stage of considering the idea. A panel of Commonwealth Court […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania Constitution#Politics State#The Wtaj Newsletter#Pennyslvania#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Annual tax, rent rebates being issued to older, disabled Pennsylvanians

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Property tax and rent rebates issued by the commonwealth will be disbursed starting July 1. Homeowners and renters aged 65 and older and people with disabilities receive the rebates if they meet income requirements. The rebates are distributed through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program which is one of five programs supported by the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

DMV centers closed for Fourth of July holiday: PennDOT

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said that all DMV centers will be closed in observance of Independence Day. All driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg will be closed from Saturday July 2, to Monday July 4. Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

4th of July weekend alcohol safety tips

PENNSYLVANIA, (WTAJ) – State officials are reminding residents to stay safe this Fourth of July. With more cars expected on the road and boats in the water this year, commissioners are reminding you to not drink and drive. To avoid serious accidents, whether it’s a boat or a car, don’t operate a vehicle if you’ve […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Biden offshore drilling proposal would allow up to 11 sales

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday proposed up to 10 oil and gas lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico and one off the Alaska coast over the next five years — going against the Democrat’s climate promises but scaling back a Trump-era plan that called for dozens of offshore drilling opportunities including in undeveloped areas.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

PA Turnpike expects over 5 million drivers for holiday travel

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Despite high gas prices, officials estimate that the Turnpike will see more than 5.8 million motorists for this year’s Fourth of July travel. For 2021, the traffic tally hit 5.7 million for the 10-day holiday period which means 100,000 more drivers are expected to hit the Turnpike this year. “Summer travel is […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy