South Shore Line announces holiday train schedule for July 4

There's just something about dinosaurs that bring out the inner child in all of us, and you can experience dinosaurs in a unique way with this train ride. Let's face it, kids love dinosaurs, my nephew is 4 and you can show him a photo of any dinosaur and he can quickly tell you exactly which dinosaur that is. So when I heard about this dinosaur adventure train experience in French Lick, it definitely excited my inner child. I mean, dinosaurs AND trains?! Now that is an exciting combination.

FRENCH LICK, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO