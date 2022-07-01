ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, IN

South Shore Line announces holiday train schedule for July 4

WNDU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are about 35 rides here this year, and there's...

www.wndu.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

Sunday Morning Spotlight: St. Joseph County 4H Fair

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The president of the St. Joseph County 4H Fair board joined Jack Springgate on the Sunday Morning Spotlight. Kristen Sikorski-Conklin chatted about how the first two days of the fair have gone so far. We were there all day on Friday taking in the flavors and...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Update: St. Joseph Co 4H Parade cancelled, fair still open

The Opening Ceremonies Parade has been cancelled for this evening. The Opening Ceremonies will be happening at 7:00 p.m. The fair is still open, but the rides are stopped while there is lightning in the area. This story will be updated as more information comes in. Original Story:. Today is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saint Joseph County, IN
Saint Joseph County, IN
Traffic
Local
Indiana Traffic
WNDU

Indiana Toll Road prices rise

(WNDU) - Rates have increased by more than nine percent on the Indiana Toll Road. The increase went into place on Friday. A trip from the Ohio state line to the Chicago Skyway will now cost $13.50. That’s up from $12.28. Trips will cost the same regardless of cash...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Shore Line
WNDU

St. Joseph County 4-H Fair gets underway

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County 4-H Fair kicked off Friday morning. The fair will run through July 9. The fairgrounds will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, and rides will be open from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Admission into the fairgrounds is...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance: Queen

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County. If you want to adopt Queen or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726, or you can visit their website at https://humanesocietystjc.org/.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
103GBF

Dinosaur Adventure Train Rides Coming to Indiana Later this Summer

There's just something about dinosaurs that bring out the inner child in all of us, and you can experience dinosaurs in a unique way with this train ride. Let's face it, kids love dinosaurs, my nephew is 4 and you can show him a photo of any dinosaur and he can quickly tell you exactly which dinosaur that is. So when I heard about this dinosaur adventure train experience in French Lick, it definitely excited my inner child. I mean, dinosaurs AND trains?! Now that is an exciting combination.
FRENCH LICK, IN
US 103.1

Own An Enormous Piece Of Northern Michigan Lakefront Land

If you've ever dreamed of owning a piece of Michigan property, particularly lakefront property or some land in the Upper Peninsula, this is your chance. The state of Michigan will soon be auctioning off some vacant land that it's no longer using, giving folks the chance to purchase some. And there are thousands of acres up for grabs!
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
Travel Maven

8 Places in Indiana You Must See Before You Die

From scenic roads to one-of-a-kind natural wonders, there are so many aspects of Indiana that make it it a unique state to experience. The summer is an amazing time to explore the Hoosier State. Whether you're looking to spend more time outdoors or simply want to learn more about Indiana's history, follow this list of must-see attractions for the ultimate bucket list-worthy guide.
INDIANA STATE
wtvbam.com

Numerous items taken from St. Joseph County residence

WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Numerous items were stolen from a St. Joseph County residence in the past few days. The Michigan State Police says it happened in the 20,000 block of Fawn River Road sometime between 9am on June 24 and at around 11am on July 2. Troopers say unknown suspects appeared to use a crowbar to force entry into a side door of an unoccupied residence. Several articles of lawn maintenance equipment, a power washer, and a John Deere 4X2 Gator were taken. A 55” television, two laptop computers and a desktop computer were also stolen from the residence. There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan auctioning off thousands of acres across the state, includes lakefront and UP land

(FOX 2) - Prospective Michigan land barons, the best time of the year is nearing as the state is preparing to auction off some of its vacant land it no longer has a use for. There are some goodies among the 188 properties that will be up for sale in August and early September, including lakefront and riverfront parcels. Other options for sale encompass more than a hundred acres of land.
MLive

St. Joseph police searching for missing 68-year-old Niles man

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI - Emergency responders are searching for a missing 68-year-old man last seen with family and friends Saturday night. Niles man Michael Grant was visiting family and friends at Pier 33 on Saturday, July 3, when he left to use the restroom at 11:30 p.m. and never returned, police said.
NILES, MI
FOX59

4th of July rain chances for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – There’s both good news and bad news in the forecast this weekend. Saturday and Sunday are expected to be drier with sunshine. But starting Monday, the rain returns. The rest of Friday Drier weekend with some sunshine We’ll start the holiday weekend off on a dry note! A mix of sun and clouds […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy