El Dorado man arrested, accused of child sexual exploitation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain and storms continue to move east this morning after dropping between 1-5″ of rain across parts of Kansas. Look for decreasing clouds through the afternoon with a few pop-up storms possible across central and eastern Kansas. Storms will be isolated through the afternoon and severe weather is not expected through sunset. A few storms moving out of Nebraska after sunset will moving into north-central Kansas by Sunday morning, but no severe weather is expected with this late overnight activity. Skies throughout the day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s statewide.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO