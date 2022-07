On June 21, the Saugerties Area Council of Churches (SACC) sponsored a Baccalaureate service for graduating seniors. This was the first time since 2019 that this service was able to be held. Saugerties United Methodist Church was the host church. Rev. George Hart, president of the Council for the last 14 years, was honored. Rev. Hart is being transferred from Centerville United Methodist Church to Highland United Methodist Church, so this service provided an opportunity to thank Rev. Hart for all of his service to Saugerties. He was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation from the Saugerties Town Board and a gift from the Board of The Well.

