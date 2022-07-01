ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

No injuries in Wheeling blaze

By Gianna DaPra
WTOV 9
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHEELING, W.Va. — No one was injured Friday when a home at 422 S. Main...

wtov9.com

Related
WDTV

Porch collapses at Wings Ole’ in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A porch on the property of Wings Ole’ on University Ave. collapsed Thursday evening, officials say. According to Monongalia County Emergency Services, the restaurant’s porch collapsed at 8:10 p.m. Monongalia County EMS and the Morgantown Fire Department responded to the scene, which was cleared...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

No injures in afternoon house fire in Toronto

TORONTO, Ohio (WTRF) Crews were called to 1319 Dennis Way in Toronto for a fire. Officials say it originated in the basement around the stove. No injuries were reported and the house is not a total loss. TEMS and Toronto Fire and Police are on scene. The fire is under investigation.
TORONTO, OH
WBOY 12 News

Single vehicle accident lands car on its roof

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 19 south of Clarksburg on Friday evening resulted in a car landing on its roof. According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, it happened just after 9 p.m. when a car traveling on Good Hope Pike, or U.S. Route 19, rolled over and landed on […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Two people transported after ATV crash

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were transported to the hospital following an ATV crash in Mannington. The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near Husky Highway, according to the Marion County 911 Center. The crash reportedly happened on private property. Officials said two people were transported to the hospital....
MANNINGTON, WV
WTRF

Spending July Fourth Weekend at Oglebay Park

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Oglebay has fun activities all summer, but this weekend there are some extra special opportunitIes to participate in this Fourth of July weekend. Cooling off in the pool is always a go-to option for family fun at Oglebay Park, as well as spending the day on the lake.
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Boil water notice in effect for Springdale, Elm Grove

OHIO COUNTY, WV — A boil water notice is in effect for all of Springdale and Elm Grove in Ohio County. Due to a water line repair, residents should boil their water for the next 48 hours. he notice was provided by the Wheeling Water Department.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Tractor trailer on its side on bottom of Two-Mile Hill

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a tractor trailer has gone onto its side at the bottom of Two-Mile Hill headed westbound. The I-70 westbound lane is closed. Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates to this developing story.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Chickens removed from interstate in Guernsey County

UPDATE (7/2/22 5 p.m.) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says all of the chickens have now been corralled. However, the truck is still overturned, and the ramp from I-70 East to I-77 North is still closed along with the right lane of I-77 Northbound. There were no reports of any medical transports to the […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WDTV

Multiple agencies respond to altercation at Pleasant Creek Campground

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies responded to an altercation just after 9 p.m. Thursday evening at Pleasant Creek Campground, officials tell 5 News. Harrison County Emergency Services officials say there are “unofficial reports” of shots fired. The West Virginia State Police, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources,...
GRAFTON, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Missing man found dead

UPDATE: – (LOOTPRESS) – On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 8:00 PM, Troopers from the Bridgeport Detachment along with officers from the Clarksburg Police Department responded to Olive Garden located in the Eastpointe Shopping Center. Once on scene officers discovered the remains of an adult male subject...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Your Radio Place

I-70 East ramp to I-77 North has reopened following crash in Cambridge

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office has reported that the I -70 East ramp to I-77 North is open. This follows a truck accident on the ramp Saturday which forced the closure for several hours. The semi-truck overturned and was leaking fuel on the ramp. The truck was also hauling many chickens which escaped the vehicle and were on the run in the area.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH

