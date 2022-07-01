No injuries in Wheeling blaze

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A porch on the property of Wings Ole’ on University Ave. collapsed Thursday evening, officials say. According to Monongalia County Emergency Services, the restaurant’s porch collapsed at 8:10 p.m. Monongalia County EMS and the Morgantown Fire Department responded to the scene, which was cleared...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH — On Sunday evening, Toronto Fire Chief Bill Scheel confirming to News9 that around 9:15 p.m., a call came in of a man who reportedly jumped out of two-story building window in Toronto on North Third Street. The man was sent to Trinity Medical Center. As...
TORONTO, Ohio (WTRF) Crews were called to 1319 Dennis Way in Toronto for a fire. Officials say it originated in the basement around the stove. No injuries were reported and the house is not a total loss. TEMS and Toronto Fire and Police are on scene. The fire is under investigation.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 19 south of Clarksburg on Friday evening resulted in a car landing on its roof. According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, it happened just after 9 p.m. when a car traveling on Good Hope Pike, or U.S. Route 19, rolled over and landed on […]
MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were transported to the hospital following an ATV crash in Mannington. The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near Husky Highway, according to the Marion County 911 Center. The crash reportedly happened on private property. Officials said two people were transported to the hospital....
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Whether you are a car guru yourself, or just looking for a fun activity on this hot, summer day, the Wheeling Heritage Port Car Show is going to “rev” you up for this Fourth of July Weekend. Today, the 19th Annual Wheeling Heritage...
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Oglebay has fun activities all summer, but this weekend there are some extra special opportunitIes to participate in this Fourth of July weekend. Cooling off in the pool is always a go-to option for family fun at Oglebay Park, as well as spending the day on the lake.
OHIO COUNTY, WV — A boil water notice is in effect for all of Springdale and Elm Grove in Ohio County. Due to a water line repair, residents should boil their water for the next 48 hours. he notice was provided by the Wheeling Water Department.
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a tractor trailer has gone onto its side at the bottom of Two-Mile Hill headed westbound. The I-70 westbound lane is closed. Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates to this developing story.
UPDATE (7/2/22 5 p.m.) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says all of the chickens have now been corralled. However, the truck is still overturned, and the ramp from I-70 East to I-77 North is still closed along with the right lane of I-77 Northbound. There were no reports of any medical transports to the […]
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies responded to an altercation just after 9 p.m. Thursday evening at Pleasant Creek Campground, officials tell 5 News. Harrison County Emergency Services officials say there are “unofficial reports” of shots fired. The West Virginia State Police, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources,...
UPDATE: – (LOOTPRESS) – On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 8:00 PM, Troopers from the Bridgeport Detachment along with officers from the Clarksburg Police Department responded to Olive Garden located in the Eastpointe Shopping Center. Once on scene officers discovered the remains of an adult male subject...
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Operation Dry Water is in high gear this holiday weekend! WV DNR will be out on the water in full force looking for boaters violating under the influence laws, as well as spreading awareness about the dangers associated with BUI. Officials say the river will be packed with people enjoying the […]
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a tractor-trailer crashed on I-79 northbound, flipping on its side and sending Mountain Dew all over the median. It happened at mile marker 108 near Lost Creek, Harrison County just after 1 p.m. First responders did not share what condition […]
West Virginia changed its laws on fireworks in 2016 to be less restrictive, but since then, some cities in the state have also changed their laws to protect against the more relaxed laws regarding explosives.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office has reported that the I -70 East ramp to I-77 North is open. This follows a truck accident on the ramp Saturday which forced the closure for several hours. The semi-truck overturned and was leaking fuel on the ramp. The truck was also hauling many chickens which escaped the vehicle and were on the run in the area.
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Two men were shot in Aliquippa late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the City of Aliquippa police department was notified of a shooting at 1200 Main Street at around 11:18 p.m. The report came in for two people shot and when police arrived, they...
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Brooke Hills Playhouse is seeking donations for rewiring its amphitheater. The concession storage unit of the playhouse was also broken into and had various items stolen from the property. "Our electric has gotten a little shot,” Julia Barnhart, president of the Brooke County Arts Council,...
