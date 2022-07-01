Fourth of July delays garbage pickup for Sioux City, South Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — In recognition of the Fourth of July, garbage and recycling will be delayed in Sioux City and South Sioux City.

According to a release from the City of Sioux City, Monday’s collection will take place on Tuesday, then Tuesday’s will be picked up on Wednesday, and so on.

The release added that residents should take precautions when disposing of fireworks. They advised soaking the fireworks in water before throwing them away, and do not place used charcoal in the containers. It was also noted that Fireworks are hazardous and not recyclable.

The Citizen’s Convenience Center on 28th street will be closed on Monday for the holiday, as well.

For additional information about Sioux City’s residential garbage and recycling, click here .

According to a release from the city of South Sioux City, garbage pickup will also be delayed by one day until the end of the week.

Additional information for South Sioux City garbage pick-up can be directed to Gill Hauling at 402-404-3035.

