Montgomery County death records resurface after 45 years

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department tells KBTX it is investigating a drowning at one of its parks this holiday weekend. Kirk McDonnell says a victim was recovered Sunday morning at Huntsville State Park. The Montgomery County Police Reporter says divers from Huntsville Fire Department and...
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- With the July 4th Holiday Weekend well underway, Montgomery County Fire Officials are urging residents to use caution and avoid discharging consumer fireworks in areas that did not benefit from the recent rainfall. While some parts of the County east of I-45 saw rainfall this week, most of the rest of Montgomery County ranges from being classified as either “unusually dry” or in “moderate drought”.
The body of a male who drowned Sunday morning at the Huntsville State Park has been recovered a short time ago. Divers from Huntsville Fire Department and North Montgomery County Fire Department responded to the scene along with New Waverly with their side-scan sonar. They were able to quickly locate the adult male. Texas Parks and Wildlife is investigating.
Upon establishing the Municipality of Liberty in 1831, Jose Francisco Madero designated several plazas or squares, according to Mexican law, including a square measuring 120 varas (333.33 feet) on each side for the Casa Consistorial or Court House. In Madero’s report of the election of the officers of the Ayuntamiento of the Villa de la Santissima Trinidad de la Libertad (later Liberty), which was communicated to the Chief of the Department of Bexar in May of 1831, he referenced the “Court Room of the Town of Liberty.”
Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts from around Montgomery County placed several hundred American flags around the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park ahead of the Fourth of July weekend on Friday. The park, at Interstate 45 and Texas 105, was shaped by former United States Marine Corps Cpl. Jimmie Edwards III. Edwards, who also served as county judge, began his effort to move and expand the park in 2017. The park honors all veterans who have served and those killed in action.
FIREWORKS ARE LEGAL EXCEPT IN SOME CITIES WITHIN THEIR CITY LIMITS. 911 OPERATORS ARE GETTING SLAMMED WITH 911 CALLS OVER FIREWORKS. THIS IS NOT AN EMERGENCY AND CAUSING DELAYS IN TAKING REAL EMERGENCY CALLS. MONTGOMERY COUNTY IS ONE OF THE ONLY COUNTIES WITH RESTRICTIONS ON BURNING. THAT IS THE MAIN...
The city of Montgomery is moving forward with the purchase land on the corner of FM 149 and Texas 105, but before closing the sale city officials plan to bring in an archaeological survey team to locate the graves of two infants buried on the land more than 160 years ago.
Just before 8:00 pm, a 16-year-old teen was swimming with several others in the San Jacinto River just above Lake Houston at East End Park in Kingwood. He was swimming back from one of the small islands back to the shore when his friends realized he was no longer with them. The area was extremely crowded and included several boats. Many of those boats had loud music which would have made it impossible to hear a call for help. Houston Fire Department was notified and responded with a rescue boat, and rescue swimmers. Just after 9 pm they turned it over to Houston Police and considered it a recovery effort. From East End Park it was extremely hard to get back to the river on the narrow, unmarked trails. Houston Police Marine Division along with Game Wardens from Texas Parks and Wildlife will resume the search in the morning using divers and side-scan sonar in an attempt to locate the teen. The deepest point where he drowns is approximately fifteen-feet with the river moving very slow with no recent measurable rainfall. Family and friends gathered as firefighters and police searched the area.
Saturday, just before midnight Caney Creek was dispatched to a grass and woods fire said to have been caused by fireworks. While en route the call was upgraded to a camper and well house on fire and spreading to the woods. North Montgomery County and East Montgomery County FIre units were dispatched. Caney Creek arrived first on the scene with a camper fully involved. The fire was finally extinguished just before 2 am. One person was transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal will investigate.
HOUSTON — Major curriculum changes are soon coming to Texas classrooms and one of the proposals is already facing major backlash. A working group proposed using the term "involuntary relocation" instead of slavery when teaching 2nd graders. The State Board of Education, who will vote on the new curriculum,...
HOUSTON - What began as a group of friends swimming in the San Jacinto River turned frightening after a 16-year-old reportedly drowned. Officials said just before 8 p.m. the 16-year-old was swimming with several others in the San Jacinto River, just above Lake Houston at East End Park in Kingwood. He was reportedly swimming back from one of the small islands back to the shore when his friends realized he was no longer with them.
HOUSTON – The charges against the judge accused of unlawfully arresting former TV journalist Wayne Dolcefino have been dropped, according to the Fort Bend District Attorney. On Tuesday, KPRC2 reported that Harris County Judge Darrell Jordan was charged with official oppression stemming from an incident involving Dolcefino two years ago.
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of June 28, 2022. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
Comments / 0