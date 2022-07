Guitarist/vocalist Celisse sat in with the Trey Anastasio Band for the final three songs of their main set at The Peach Music Festival in Scranton, Pennsylvania on Saturday night. Celisse Henderson, who was on hand for a set of her own at the event, traded licks with the Phish guitarist and displayed her phenomenal vocal skills as part of the guest appearance at Montage Mountain.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO