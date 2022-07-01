ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FL civics training ignites questions of religious indoctrination, separation of church and state

By Danielle J. Brown
Florida Phoenix
 2 days ago
Volunteers unfurl a giant banner printed with the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

A non-profit organization is concerned that new civics-education training for Florida teachers may push Christian nationalism and endanger the separation of church and state.

The organization, Americans United For Separation of Church and State, said Friday that it wants to investigate whether the training was influenced by “conservative Christian groups like Hillsdale College and the Koch-founded Bill of Rights Institute.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis has touted his administration’s effort to boost Florida’s civics education, including revamping the civics standards in 2021, but some teachers claim that new civics training materials are skewed towards Christian and conservative ideology.

The organization is starting out with a public records request with the Florida Department of Education, but may it may not end there.

“Americans United is considering all options. We’re not going to sit by while politicians smuggle white Christian Nationalism into public school curriculums under the guise of good citizenship,” Americans United President and CEO Rachel Laser said in a press release.

Earlier this week, the Miami Herald reported that some teachers from Broward County being trained to implement the new standards found the materials “infused with a Christian and conservative ideology.” The news organization shared the PowerPoint slides from a three-day training session.

News4Jax reported that a St. Johns County teacher shared similar sentiments.

‘More fire beneath that smoke’

Andrew Seidel, vice president for strategic communications of the church-state separation advocacy group, told the Phoenix the organization has been following Florida’s civics curriculum for some time. The Florida Department of Education adopted new civics standards for K-12 schools in 2021.

“The training itself, to implement this curriculum, was alarming, so that suggests to us that there’s a lot more fire beneath that smoke,” Seidel said.

The PowerPoint slides from the training claim, for example, that there is a “misconception” that “the Founders desired a strict separation of church and state and that the Founders only wanted to protect Freedom of worship.”

Seidel is the author of “The Founding Myth: Why Christian Nationalism is Un-American.”

“The separation of church and state is a concept that is woven into the very fabric of our Republic and our Constitution,” he told the Phoenix. “There is no freedom of religion without a government that’s free from religion.”

‘Provide that foundation’

DeSantis claims that if more people understood civics, there would be less “division.”

“I’m confident that if we provide that foundation, these students as they become adults, they’re gonna be able to navigate a lot of the things that are going on, and make sense of a lot of the things that are going on, much better than probably my generation or certainly in more recent years,” DeSantis said during a press conference Thursday in Sanford.

“And that’s gonna pay a lot of dividends,” he continued. “I mean, quite frankly, if we did a better job of doing civics education, I don’t think we’d have as many divisions in our country as we have. Because there’s a lot of people that you know that — you don’t have a common understanding of our constitutional structure, of our founding principles, and it makes it a lot harder to agree on different types of issues.”

Much of DeSantis’s political image revolves around keeping so-called “woke ideologies” out of Florida schools, and he frequently recites the motto of “education, not indoctrination” during his appearances.

DeSantis added during the Thursday press conference:

“History is good and bad. There’s all kinds of things that happen, but I think that the story is, is that because that we were founded differently on different ideas — about God-given rights and the way the government, uh, the proper role of peoples lives, people have been able to triumph over a big, big challenges.”

‘Existential threat’

Seidel says his group’s investigation will look into whether the civics training for teachers integrates Christian nationalism, which he says is an “existential threat to our republic.”

“Christian nationalism is fundamentally opposed to pluralist democracy and, if we are teaching that to children in the public schools we aren’t raising good citizens. It’s the opposite to what DeSantis claims it the goal of this program,” he said.

Andrew Spar, president of the statewide teacher union, the Florida Education Association, also discussed the civics training.

“As I understand it from those teachers who attended that first training that they had on civics was that it wasn’t just teaching about religion — it was teaching in one way skewed to a specific religion,” Spar told the Phoenix.

“And it really mischaracterized the founding of this country, where it said the founding of this country is based on religion. The founding of this country was actually based on escaping religious persecution,” he continued.

“You know, I think our founding fathers were very deliberate in talking about religion not being so central in how our government functions. So you know, it is concerning.

“And it’s also concerning, and interesting, that, you know, this is coming from the governor’s administration where he keeps accusing teachers of indoctrinating kids but then clearly seems to wanna put out a civics class in which he’s indoctrinating kids.”

Not everyone sees the civics training as a red flag yet.

Bob Holladay, an adjunct professor at Tallahassee Community College, told the Phoenix that “he is not worried about what he has seen so far” regarding the civics training PowerPoint slides.

“Unless, and let me emphasize, unless K-12 teachers actually start getting penalized in some way for teaching, for emphasizing something different here. If that starts happening, you know, then there’s some concern,” Holladay said. “I don’t really see much evidence of that yet.”

Linda McWilliams
1d ago

Religion is a personal belief which is not to be forced upon others, not everyone is Christian ,which is why religion has no place in schools and should be kept in homes and churches. We are not a religious dictatorship ,we have separation. of church and state , we should not turn into an Isis . Why is it that the Christians feel the need to indoctrinate , they are the only religion that does that. And what anyone does with their body is not up to them either. I feel it is time to tax all churches .

Blood
2d ago

Here's a Civics lesson. Show us WHERE in the Constitution it says "separation of church and state." We'll wait......

Everett Riecke
1d ago

Well, I can see by reading this article that the constitution of the United States will be rewritten. It will just be a matter of time.

NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Florida Phoenix

Contentious education laws take effect today; how will they shape the 2022-23 school year?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida students are a little over a month away from starting their next school year, with some school districts planning their first day of the 2022-23 school year for as early as Aug. 10. But the 2022 legislative session brought in a swath of highly controversial laws that could reshape Florida’s education system, for better […] The post Contentious education laws take effect today; how will they shape the 2022-23 school year? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

