Abbeville man gets 3.5 years in federal prison for gun charges

By Scott Lewis
 2 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — An Abbeville man will spend over three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a gun charge from 2020.

Xzavier Dyson, 23, of Abbeville, will serve 42 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release on a charge of possession of a firerarm by a convicted felon, according to U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown.

Dyson was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for a traffic violation on May 26, 2020. The driver of the vehicle consented to a search, and officers patted down each occupant of the vehicle. Dyson was found with a .380 Cobra pistol, despite having a felony conviction on his record from 2018 for marijuana distribution and illegal carrying of a weapon. Dyson was on probation at the time of his 2020 arrest.

Dyson was indicted by a federal grand jury in April 2021 and pleaded guilty in March of this year.

Dyson has also been identified as a one-time member of the Gremlins Gang in Abbeville.

