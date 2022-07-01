Abbeville man gets 3.5 years in federal prison for gun charges
LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — An Abbeville man will spend over three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a gun charge from 2020.
Xzavier Dyson, 23, of Abbeville, will serve 42 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release on a charge of possession of a firerarm by a convicted felon, according to U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown.
Dyson was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for a traffic violation on May 26, 2020. The driver of the vehicle consented to a search, and officers patted down each occupant of the vehicle. Dyson was found with a .380 Cobra pistol, despite having a felony conviction on his record from 2018 for marijuana distribution and illegal carrying of a weapon. Dyson was on probation at the time of his 2020 arrest.
Dyson was indicted by a federal grand jury in April 2021 and pleaded guilty in March of this year.
Dyson has also been identified as a one-time member of the Gremlins Gang in Abbeville.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.
Comments / 0