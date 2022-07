LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A young man was fatally struck during a hit and run in front of his house on Sunday, and residents say that cars usually speed down that block. Bow Jordan, a personal friend of the deceased says he never thought something like this, would happen to someone he knew. “I see it on the news, someone gets hit. I’m like wow that’s unfortunate. But having it happen to someone so close to you, it hits a different part of your heart.”

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 9 HOURS AGO