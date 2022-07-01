ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Decatur Daily

Juvenile charged in June 23 shooting in Hartselle

By Michael Wetzel Staff Writer
 2 days ago

A juvenile is facing two felony charges after a shooting on June 23 left another juvenile injured, Hartselle police reported on the department’s social media page Friday.

Police said a juvenile was arrested Thursday and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and second-degree assault. The arrest stems from shots being fired from one vehicle into another vehicle at Crestline and Frost streets.

Police said the juvenile is being detained until a hearing is set.

At the time of the shooting, Hartselle Police Lt. Alan McDearmond said several witnesses were interviewed and felt the suspect knew the victim.

The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
